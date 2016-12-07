Tweet Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: Science in the Trump Era Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

By: Nathan Owain

Science on Tap

President-elect Donald Trump is an open skeptic when it comes to climate change. At a rally in Fresno, California last May, Trump denied that California’s drought is happening. He described the problem as water simply being “pushed out” into the ocean before we can use it.

Trump’s skepticism of topics such as climate change begs the question as to how environmental sciences will be affected once he assumes office.

On Dec. 7 at Blondies Food and Drink in Arcata from 6 to 7:30 p.m., Humboldt State political science professor Kathleen Lee will host Science on Tap, a public lecture held on the first Wednesday of every month during the HSU academic year. Lee will discuss topics relating to the evening’s theme, “Science in the Trump Era.” Her lecture will help answer questions about the potential effects that President-elect Trump’s policies could have on efforts to protect the environment.

For environmental activists, the recent election news sounded like warning sirens. An impending tsunami of deregulation for protected lands became a renewed concern, not to mention the potential threat of decreased funding for environmental protection projects.

Nate Kolberg is a HSU student majoring in forestry. In light of the nation’s new president, he hopes his future employment opportunities will still be open for him when he graduates, and sees importance in Lee’s upcoming presentation.

“It’s really important to know what’s going on,” Kolberg said. “It sounds like a great way to get involved.”

Through her presentation, Lee hopes to give students a clear understanding of the president’s power over policy changes and the threat Trump could be to the protection of our nation’s fragile web of ecosystems.

“He has not demonstrated an understanding of the issues relating to to the environment,” Lee said.

Due to the limited space in Blondies Food and Drink, Science on Tap can get crowded quickly. Stephanie Myers, a Blondies employee, said that it is best to get there early.

“Get a drink, learn some science, have some fun,” Myers said.