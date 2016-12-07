Tweet Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: This week in News Briefs Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

By: Iridian Casarez

Local News

Armed robbery in Trinidad

HSU student Aubrey Emiko Ross allegedly robbed Cher-Ae Heights Casino in Trinidad Nov. 17. Ross walked into the casino dressed in all black, flashed a handgun and demanded money. On Nov. 18, Ross voluntarily walked into the sheriff’s department to speak with detectives and was arrested for robbery.

Public safety

The Arcata City Council is set to meet on Dec. 7 to further discuss a public safety task force. The task force will only be created for a year because it is defined as a temporary committee created by the council for specific purposes.

U.S. News

NDAP

The National Guard announced that it would not allow the North Dakota Access Pipeline to be drilled through the Standing Rock reservation in North Dakota.

Deadly blaze

A fire broke out in a warehouse at a late night electronic music party in Oakland, California Dec. 2. The death toll has risen to 33.

International News

Vacancy in the old country

Italian prime minister Matteo Renzi resigns after voters rejected his constitutional reforms on Dec. 4.

Showdown across the pond

The British government is set to begin its legal battle with the supreme court as to who has the power to trigger the formal process of leaving the European Union.