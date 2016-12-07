This week in News Briefs

By: Iridian Casarez
Local News
Armed robbery in Trinidad
HSU student Aubrey Emiko Ross allegedly robbed Cher-Ae Heights Casino in Trinidad Nov. 17. Ross walked into the casino dressed in all black, flashed a handgun and demanded money. On Nov. 18, Ross voluntarily walked into the sheriff’s department to speak with detectives and was arrested for robbery.
Public safety
The Arcata City Council is set to meet on Dec. 7 to further discuss a public safety task force. The task force will only be created for a year because it is defined as a temporary committee created by the council for specific purposes.
U.S. News
NDAP
The National Guard announced that it would not allow the North Dakota Access Pipeline to be drilled through the Standing Rock reservation in North Dakota.
Deadly blaze
A fire broke out in a warehouse at a late night electronic music party in Oakland, California Dec. 2. The death toll has risen to 33.
International News
Vacancy in the old country
Italian prime minister Matteo Renzi resigns after voters rejected his constitutional reforms on Dec. 4.
Showdown across the pond
The British government is set to begin its legal battle with the supreme court as to who has the power to trigger the formal process of leaving the European Union.