This year in science, 2016

By: Claire Roth

Food – The first sip of tea

Though tea has long been one of the world’s favorite warm beverages, it was only last January that scientists discovered just how long tea leaves have been steeping in our global societies. The mausoleum of an emperor from the Chinese Han dynasty revealed dried herbs that turned out to contain a plant from the genus Camellia that is known to have been brewed into tea. Radiocarbon dating of the herbs and preexisting knowledge of the Han dynasty led researchers to the conclusion that tea has likely been around since the second century B.C., or more than 2,000 years ago.

Sources: The Atlantic, Nature.com

Energy – Super small solar cell

In the intensifying search for clean, alternative energy sources, solar panels have been popping up all over: on the roofs of houses, stationed in empty fields and more. Last February, however, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology seemed to take the solar craze to a new, tiny level when they came out with a solar panel that was so miniscule and weighed so little that it could be laid on a soap bubble without causing disturbance. This ‘lil cell is now the smallest working photovoltaic cell in existence.

Source: American Association for the Advancement of Science

Space – Made on Mars

If you’ve been itching to settle down on a new planet and grow your very own garden of space veggies, scientists may have made your dreams just a little less out of this world. Last June, researchers in the Netherlands successfully cultivated tomatoes, rye, peas and radishes in soil much like the kind found on Mars. Though the initial obstacle was growing food without it absorbing harmful metals present in the soil on Mars, the crops in the experiment were found safe for human consumption and will be of utmost importance for humankind’s goal of sending people to Mars in the 2030s.

Source: Phys.org

Space – Juno meets Jupiter

Planetary scientists gained a closer look at what lies beneath the mysterious, rust-colored clouds of Jupiter last July when NASA’s spacecraft Juno became the second in history to enter orbit around our solar system’s largest planet. Some of the goals for Juno’s encounter with Jupiter include studying the planet’s infamous Giant Red Spot Storm and attempting to uncover clues about Jupiter’s origins, due to the probability that it was the first planet to have taken shape after the formation of the sun.

Source: NY Times

Fossils – Older than old

By their very definition, fossils are ancient. Last August, however, the oldest fossils ever confirmed were said to have been found in Greenland. The fossils were dated at over 3.7 billion years old and are believed to be stromatolites due to their resemblance to today’s stromatolite structures in Australasia. These structures are created by a combination of sediment buildup and lime-secretion by cyanobacteria.

Source: NY Times, British Broadcasting Corporation

Climate – Toughening typhoons

A gradual rise in temperature of the Pacific Ocean has increased the intensity of typhoons across East Asia. This phenomenon is especially dangerous for highly populated areas of this region, such as China and Japan, and is being attributed to the effects of climate change. Scientists have recorded a 50 percent growth in intensity of typhoons over four decades and predict this number will only go up if climate change is not mitigated or slowed.

Source: The Guardian