Welcome Home

By: The class of Journalism 480

Porché Reith enrolled in Humboldt State University to study kinesiology. Hoping to spend her time learning how to mend broken bodies, Reith spent her first two weeks in Arcata scrubbing the stench out of a cigarette smoke infused carpet. Stepping outside on the deck is no better.

“There is a lot of wood rot, and when we arrived here, there were mushrooms growing up out of the deck,” Reith said.

Her landlord attempted to resolve the rotting wood by laying a series of plywood planks across the damage.

“As expected, those now are also rotting and adding to the smell,” Reith said.

A heater that hasn’t produced warmth since Reith moved in sits attached to the wall with no function.

“I wrap in four to eight blankets at night and just try to stay warm,” Reith said.

Stained walls, water damage and mold are all too common roommates for many of HSU’s students living off-campus.

Humboldt State is not directly responsible for the housing security of its students. However, HSU does have an interest in securing more properties for its students to stay.

Melissa Miranda rents a house on Granite Avenue with two other students. Granite Avenue is a stretch neighboring the freshman dormitories, and is typically home to dozens of students every year. One morning in early October, Miranda received a call from her landlord.

The landlord told her HSU is buying the house and they were going to come inspect it.

Miranda and her two other roommates have had to show environmental consultants and real estate agents from Ming Tree their home while the parties inspect on behalf of the school.

“They have come to the house three times so far. Two last week and once more on Monday,” Miranda said.

The group of students are not on any kind of official lease. They send in all of their rent money straight to the landlord. But that could all be changing as HSU will be renting to the students through a third party real estate manager.

Over the last 10 years, HSU and other departments under the umbrella of HSU have purchased eight different properties.

Traci Ferdolage, associate vice president of Facilities Management at HSU, said the buying up of property is a part of HSU’s master plan. Specifically, the master plan calls for HSU to buy up the entire stretch of Granite Avenue.

Far from home

HSU cannot buy every property in Humboldt, nor can it buy enough for all its students. For

criminology major Liz Halstead, relief was the dominant emotion when she landed a place at Azalea Gardens in McKinleyville.

The lease to her previous place on Union Street in Arcata expired three weeks before she got her security deposit back. Upon setting up camp at her new place, Halstead quickly realized she was far from home. She said it was a bad neighborhood and a couple in the apartment below hers constantly fought.

“I had to call the cops on them a few times actually,” Halstead said.

The man who lived in the apartment next door often screamed and banged on things.

“There were people always coming around that were creepy,” Halstead said. “I’d tell the property management about it and they’d say he’s just an alcoholic — he’s just loud. Then I’d tell them about the couple and they’d say that they are such a sweet couple and it didn’t seem like them. I’d tell them all the time and they’d just tell me to write a formal report.”

Although Halstead is a student, she cannot rely upon the University Police Department for help because of her location being so far from campus.

Advocating for student’s rights

HSU has no administrator in charge of advocating for student housing, leaving students to the whim of Humboldt County’s housing market. There has not always been a void in the area of student housing advocacy. Students lobbied for students 40 years ago, effecting real change on and off campus.

HSU political science lecturer Dan Faulk, known for sprinting up the stairs in his classes, was sprinting to class at HSU 40 years ago. In 1976, Faulk was elected president of the Associated Students Council and began working with a group called the United Students for Positive Political Action to form the Student Tenants Union.

Ran out of Faulk’s AS president’s office, students were able to come in and receive legal advice from the tenants union. This organization provided a source of empowerment in which students could learn the law for themselves, he said.

“We realized that students were highly disadvantaged in their understanding the law and what their rights were and how to protect those rights,” Faulk said. “One of the very first things the Student Tenants union did was research the legal rights of a tenant.”

The tenants union summarized these rights for students with the use of the NOLO Renters Rights Handbook. With this newfound knowledge, students were able to take their landlords to small claims court, in which each party had to represent themselves.

With an even playing field and an understanding of the law, students were winning their court cases. Because of their success, the tenants union moved to a more permanent location in a house behind the library.

The Student Tenants Union was often asked to go into apartment complexes that had health and safety code violations. The tenants union would organize students by landlord, teach them their rights and aid the students in negotiating the repair of the properties.

This political force by the student body shocked Humboldt State’s administration and president at the time, Alistair Mccrone. Composed of many real estate interests at the time, both Humboldt State’s administration and the advisory board for President McCrone shared a concern and aimed to disband the tenants union.

One year, while the students were away for the summer, McCrone tore down the building that housed the tenants union in order to build an arboretum. The arboretum was never built and the Student Tenants Union no longer had a place to congregate. Without a place to gather, the Student Tenants Union faded away and was replaced by a tenant’s advisory committee run by administration.

The tenants advisory consisted of a list of available housing and lacked the advocacy that the Student Tenants Union provided.

“At the housing office on campus, they got rid of all the advocacy for tenants, all the production of rights, all the learning things that they needed to help students become empowered; and they replaced it with a little listing of available housing,” Faulk said. “It was so effective. Getting rid of it was a detriment to students, 40 years later you can see the consequence.”

Wood rotting on Porché Reith’s porch. – Jessica Ernst Additional wood rot outside Porché Reith’s porch outside her home. – Jessica Ernst Water damage in the ceiling of Porché Reith’s home. – Jessica Ernst





Discrimination

First time renters face a myriad of barriers blocking the entrance into a very limited housing market. Discrimination is one of them.

Kaitlyn Hernandez experienced discrimination while applying for housing.

“There has definitely been racial bias because a lot of the housing market is controlled by the white population,” Hernandez said. “Policies are set in a certain way that doesn’t fit culturally for other people.”

While searching for housing, Hernandez would come across listings for two bedrooms. When she and her potential roommates would go to apply, they would be turned away because two people wanted to share a room.

“I grew up with a lot of people in a small space, so the idea that a two bedroom space couldn’t fit four people doesn’t make sense to me culturally,” Hernandez said.

HSU student Nomora Warren and her two potential roommates were turned away from housing when the property management they were applying too found out their cosigner was unable to speak English. Insisting they could translate for their cosigner, they waited for a response from the property management.

“We waited for them to contact us for a long time and it was a waste of our time,” Warren said. “I heard a lot of stories of them being racist and not picking people.”

Figuring it out

Erick Eschker, department chair of economics at HSU, said housing responds to local economies.

“If an economy is booming, then that will typically raise rents. So in a college town like Arcata, if there’s more students coming to campus, that will tend to raise the rents,” Escher said.

Property owners notice the increase in demand for housing, and an immediate reaction is to raise rents.

However, Eschker said in the long run, housing demand “might entice people to build new apartments or convert some room in their house,” which would provide increased student housing.

Due to dorm prices going up next term, students will have trouble deciding whether the convenience of living on campus is worth the amount of money that could be saved by choosing off-campus housing.

A double room in a freshman dorm building on campus with the smallest meal plan costs $10,970 this term, nearly $1,200 a month. In 2017-2018, the prices will go up $55 a month, coming to roughly $11,300 for one year. Because the price of a dorm is increasing, many students have taken to absorbing loans to cover living expenses and school.

Developing a solution

Buying a few houses may put a few students in beds; however, curbing the tide of student homelessness requires a larger endeavour. Outside developers have proposed large-scale development projects in the city of Arcata. The largest is being planned by AMCAL of Los Angeles in partnership with Coleraine Capital Group, two developers that focus on student housing projects.

In 2015, AMCAL and Coleraine completed the Promontory, a student housing project for Cal State Monterey Bay. The project took approximately a year and more than $40 million to build. The partnership sold the Promontory to Cal State Monterey in September for $68.5 million. David Moon, founder and president of Coleraine, proposed the project to Cal State Monterey in the early 2010s after he had trouble finding housing for his own child, who was a student.

“My interest started as a parent and as a consumer,” Moon said. “There’s so little housing provided on campus by the Cal State schools, and that’s how I became interested in student housing.”

The proposed Humboldt project, called The Village, would consist of four main buildings, 240 units and 800 beds. The cost would likely land between $50-$60 million. Construction would take between 18 and 24 months. The project has been filed with the planning division of Arcata. The city has not approved the plans submitted last May. If the plans are approved and the construction successful, HSU would still have to either lease the building or purchase it outright, which would dig heavily into its coffers.

“There are currently no plans to partner with HSU,” Moon said. “The school has been supportive but it is still a private development.”

Additionally, the project at Monterey became the most expensive student housing option available to students at $5,398 per semester for a single, and $3,941 for a double, not including meal plans. It is highly likely that The Village would also become the most expensive option for HSU students.