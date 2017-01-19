Tweet Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: Loss to Chico ends Women's basketball’s winning streak Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

By: Curran Daly

Humboldt State Women’s basketball lost to Chico State on Thursday night 45 to 57. The loss ended a three game winning streak for Humboldt’s women’s team and left them falling two games under .500 in conference with a 4-6 record.

The game started slow as both teams looked to establish themselves. Chico got out in front early, but Humboldt battled back through good play from Junior guard Riann Thayer.

The game was close throughout the first half with Humboldt and Chico exchanging leads. The half ended even with a score of 23 all after a jump shot at the buzzer by Junior guard Kindall Murie.

When Humboldt’s women were at their best defensively with strong team defense to stifle Chico’s offense. Offensively Humboldt’s game ran through freshman guard Tyra Turner, who’s ball distribution and movement baffled Chico’s defense.

Humboldt began to fall behind in the second half, trailing by six points heading into the fourth quarter. Looking to force its way back in the game a series of fouls and a lack of defensive stops resulted in a 12 point deficit that the lumberjacks could not erase.

The season series now evens up at one a piece. With this loss the lumberjacks moves to 5-12 overall.