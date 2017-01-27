Tweet Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: HSU Lumberjack Women's Crew Road to the Championship Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

By Andre Hascall

With the plethora of sports we have on campus, we are blessed at Humboldt State to have so many great athletes. Among these athletes are our very own women’s crew. They are our NCAA recognized rowing team on campus, having won their first ever national championship in 2012. Five years later, these ladies are on a route to get title number two, led by team Captain

MacKenzie Danies, engineering major from West Linn, Oregon. “This year this team is different than any other team we’ve had… the energy and the excitement for everything we do is crazy,” Danies said. “We know that getting up at 5 am is for a purpose and for us potentially going to nationals and making a run at it.”

Danies has high aspirations for the team this season going on to say “This year we have a good chance to be the best team on the west coast… I think that aside from our rowing accomplishments this year we are just a great group of girls, because we’re a family.”

With as demanding as rowing is, as well as having these early morning practice times, veteran leadership and a positive team attitude is essential. Ripley McChesney, wildlife major and geospatial studies minor from Davis, CA, is an Eight year rower, entering her fourth year here at HSU.

“I’ve been rowing for 8 years now; my goal is to make this year my best one since it’s my last. I think that this team is perfect for that,” McChesney said. “They are motivated, and they make me more motivated, especially when everyone is having a great time so early in the morning”

The end goal for this team is clear, as the mindset seems to be wanting a championship all around. Fourth year rower and Kinesiology Major, Alexia Robledo believes that this team has a shot at glory.

“This is my fourth and final year rowing at HSU. My goals are to do the best that I can for this team and hopefully get a shot at winning nationals. I think that this team is very strong, and everyone is very supportive of each other,” Robledo said. “I think that rowing overall, pushes people mentally and having this family, team really helps, with the support system of each other and coaches.”

After winning in 2012, the journey back to championship fame has been eventful. Coach Robin Meiggs is confident in her team’s ability for success this year, with a mix of veteran leadership and energized novice.

“I see a lot of kids that think they need to go D1 as a conduit for rowing. Getting kids to come to HSU to row is challenging,” Coach Meiggs said.

“We generally create our team as walk-ons, every year from the bottom up. So, we have to get these girls in the position to compete with other teams stacked with rowers.”