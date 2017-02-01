Tweet Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: HSU Students solve problems Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

International math modeling competition targets real-world issues

By | Kelly Bessem

Self-driving cars, space junk, managing water resources and eradicating ebola are topics of problems students rushed to resolve during the annual International Mathematical Contest in Modeling (MCM). This year, four teams made up of three Humboldt State University students each joined more than 6,000 teams from all around the globe to crunch complex math problems in just five days, Jan. 19-23.

Students had to balance the routine of normal classes with contest submissions comparable to full-semester research projects.

The teams are judged not on if their answer is simply right, but on the method and means used to come up with a solution. The goal of the competition is to allow students the ability take a stab at a real-world issue using math modeling and pure ingenuity to solve it.

Alden Bradley is a 22-year-old physics major and applied math minor who participated in MCM through HSU for the second time.

“The contest is extremely stressful for the five days, but at the end, you get a great sense of accomplishment for what you’ve created and submitted,” Bradley said.

Math professor and faculty adviser to the contest Kamila Larripa was particularly pleased by the number of female contestants.

“This year there are six female participants, accounting for half of the competitors,” Larripa said. “Woman are a historically underrepresented segment of the mathematics world. Seeing so many women compete this year was a very positive step.”

This competition is not exclusive to math majors, either. Teams included members from an array of majors, including physics and several of the sciences. According to Larripa, the problems given to teams are not meant to exclude non-math majors, but instead include those who have an ability to problem solve using various methods.

Katie Fassbender, a 22-year-old physics major, reflected on how the presence of team members and professors kept her and the other participants going throughout the competition.

“We would feed off of each other because we were so tired,” Fassbender said.

Professors who admired the students’ hard work also went out of their way to feed the consumed competitors.

HSU student teams aimed to creatively model the problems by combining each student’s unique skills and interpretations.

“It involves taking multiple perspectives to solve something most effectively,” Bradley said. “Problems are open ended, without discrete solutions.”

Charlotte Olsen is a senior physics and astronomy major who saw the competition as an opportunity to take what she’s studied beyond timed tests and toward real time research.

“Having no real right answer in this competition is accurate for real life,” Olsen said. “This is preparing students to be real-life researchers.”