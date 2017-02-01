Don't Miss
Would you like to advertise on The Lumberjack's website? Contact us at (707) 826-3259 or email us at LJNPads@humboldt.edu.
Home / Lumberjack Video News / Who Knew? at HSU: HSU Marine Laboratory

Who Knew? at HSU: HSU Marine Laboratory

in Lumberjack Video News, Videos 2 days ago 0 76 Views

In this installment of Who Knew at HSU, we take an inside look at the Humboldt State University Marine Laboratory in Trinidad, Calif.  The lab is used for research in marine biology, fisheries and wildlife. It is also open for the public to enjoy.

Video by: Alexandria Hasenstab

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*


© Copyright 2013, All Rights Reserved. | Powered by WordPress | Designed by Tielabs