By Keaundrey Clark

Jacks Pass

Men’s Basketball

Malik Morgan his 1,000th point as a Lumberjack as Humboldt State men’s basketball lost to Cal State Dominguez Hills, 66-64 Saturday in Lumberjack Arena.

Morgan accounted for nine of the Jacks’ last 11 points, including a bucket that tied the game at 64-64. He had a team-high 13 points on 6-of-7 shooting to go with three assists.

Toros Senior Justin Sadler shot over the outstretched arms of Calvin Young II with two seconds left in regulation to seal the Toros victory. Sadler led all scorers with 24 points.

HSU hosts Holy Names in a non-conference showdown Monday at 7 p.m.

Women’s Basketball

Double figures from from Ashlynn Cox and Tyra Turner helped Humboldt State women’s basketball snap its three-game losing-streak and top Cal State Dominguez Hills, 70-57, Saturday night in Lumberjack Arena.

Back-to-back 3-pointers from Cox and Tyra Turner in the final two minutes of the third quater helped HSU cling to a 46-45 advantage heading into the fourth quater.

Turner was the game’s top scorer and finished with 20 points on 6-of-10 shooting. She went 7-for-7 at the free-throw line and dished out a team-high five assists. Cox added 18 points, including four 3-pointers and a game-high four steals, and Lynnzy Troxell finished with 11 off the bench.

The Green and Gold host Cal Poly Pomona on Saturday, Feb. 11 at 5:30 p.m. Fans are invited to wear pink in support of breast cancer awareness, and the game will also be Family Fun Night.

Softball

The Humboldt State softball team closed out the Desert Stinger Tournament with a 6-1 victory over Minot State en route to a Tournament title.

The Jacks scored a combined 55 runs in the tournament and ace Madison Williams was dominant with a complete game, allowed just one run and had nine strikeouts. Williams finished the tournament 3-0 with 21 strikeouts.

Williams and Illa Haley were both named to the All-Tournament Team, and Tiffany Hollingsworth was tabbed the Desert Stinger Tournament MVP. Hollingsworth finished with 9 runs batted in and 3 Homeruns. Haley had 10 RBIS.

Senior Kalyn Paque went 2-0 with 11 strikeouts. Junior Winona Vigil had 2 home runs and 9 RBIS. Senior Breonna Bejaran recorded 2 home runs and 7 RBIS in the desert.

HSU returns to the North Coast and is scheduled to host Chico State in a four-game series beginning Friday. The first pitch for the home opener is scheduled for noon.