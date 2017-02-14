Don't Miss
Would you like to advertise on The Lumberjack's website? Contact us at (707) 826-3259 or email us at LJNPads@humboldt.edu.
Home / Videos / Check out the Mr. Humboldt Pageant

Check out the Mr. Humboldt Pageant

in Videos 4 hours ago 0 14 Views

Video by | Race Blackwell

Humboldt’s 4th annual Mr. Humboldt Pageant was held at the Arcata Theater Lounge on February 11, 2017. Mr. King of Outer Space lost the popular vote, but won the electoral college.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*


© Copyright 2013, All Rights Reserved. | Powered by WordPress | Designed by Tielabs