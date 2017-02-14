Check out the Mr. Humboldt Pageant

Send this article by email
Video by | Race Blackwell
Humboldt’s 4th annual Mr. Humboldt Pageant was held at the Arcata Theater Lounge on February 11, 2017. Mr. King of Outer Space lost the popular vote, but won the electoral college.
