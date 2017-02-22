Tweet Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: Recyclemania at HSU Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

By | Molly Gilmore

As of Feb. 6, HSU has taken part in a recycling and composting challenge known as Recyclemania. It is an eight-week long tournament involving hundreds of schools in the United States and Canada and the goal is to see who can divert the most waste from the landfill through recycling and composting. In order to help HSU excel in the tournament, all you have to do is be mindful of your waste habits and make sure you put your trash in the right bins. All on-campus bins are counted. This is week three of the competition and the results of the first week are in. HSU came out with a 58.34 percent diversion rate and ranks 18 out of 115 in the overall tournament. The HSU community is proud of its mindfulness when it comes to the environment. Prove it! Get your heads in the recycling and composting game! For more information on the competition, check out recyclemaniacs.org or HSU WRRAP media.