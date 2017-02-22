Tweet Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: Word on the Street: Pokemon GO Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

Why do you think Pokemon GO is losing popularity?

By Domanique Crawford

Kairos Pacheco, Ecological restoration- “I already realize that when I am texting on my phone I am zoned in and not paying attention to the world around me. I don’t really like it [Pokemon Go] for that specific reason. people are just zoned out not paying attention to anyone else.”

Steven Ramirez, Major Recreational Physical Therapy- “It was really popular in the beginning. I played it a lot because my friends did, but now I only play every once in awhile because of the new generation. I might play twice a week.”

Jake Ma, Business Major- “Right now it [Pokemon Go] is losing popularity because after like two weeks of the release of the pokemon Go people are not playing because Pokemon go takes up too much battery on the phone. And also, they updated Pokemon Go and nobody liked the update, so people stopped playing.”

William Nitzsche, major Environmental Resources Engineering- “Pokémon Go is just not my cup of tea.” “If it was Pokémon Go on a DS it would probably be more popular.”