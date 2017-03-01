Tweet Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: Ashes to ashes Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

By Carlos Olloqui

You might have seen people walking around with smudged black crosses on their forehead today. Why? Because today is Ash Wednesday.

Ash Wednesday is the official start of Lent. It begins 46 days before Easter, it’s exact date changes each year depending upon when Easter falls.

Bethany Cash, with the Protestant Church, welcomed all believers, as well as non-believers, to receive the cross of ashes on their forehead outside Humboldt State University’s quad.

“It’s a non biblical practice that binds people together in solidarity with the temptation Christ experienced in the desert for 40 days,” Bethany said. “During Lent, individuals within the church fast and give up some aspect of their life’s.”

This 40-day fast will go on until the Thursday before Easter Sunday, April 13, which is known as Holy Thursday.

Ash Wednesday is one of the most important holy days in the liturgical calendar. It is practiced by many Western Christians, including Protestants, Lutherans, Methodists, and Roman Catholics.

Guillermo Soto, HSU student from Bakersfield, California, was one of the many to participate in Ash Wednesday.

“I was raised Catholic. Ever since I was little, my mom would take us to get our ashes,” Soto said. “I decided to give up soda and junk food for these 40 days.”

Aside from personal fasts, some Catholics choose not to eat meat on Ash Wednesday and every Friday during the season of Lent.

“My family doesn’t eat meat on Fridays,” Soto said. “We can only eat fish.”

Bethany Cash’s husband, Jason Cash, is also with the Protestant Church. To him, Lent is a way of letting go and showing that we are not controlled by certain things in our lives.

“These ashes indicate that life is fragile,” Jason said. “You came from dust, to dust you shall return.”

These ashes are made from palm branches blessed on the previous year’s Palm Sunday.

“Palm Sunday is the Sunday before Easter, and it recalls Jesus into Jerusalem before he was crucified on the cross,” Bethany said. “When he entered, people gathered around and welcomed him with palm branches as a way of showing he was their king.”

For student Rudy Directo, from San Diego, California, Ash Wednesday is something very important for him and his family.

“I’ve gone to Catholic school my entire life, up until college,” Directo said. “This year I’m giving up eating out.”

In a world that often expects you to be perfect, for many, Ash Wednesday gives an opportunity to freely confess personal imperfections.

Archie Honrado, a member of the Protestant Church, says it is a time people can let down their pretenses and be truly honest with one another.

“I’m fasting from being indifferent,” Honrado said. “Indifference can really make your heart cold. I’m just trying to listen a little more.”