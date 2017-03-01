Tweet Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: Check It Celebrates its Three Year Anniversary Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

By | Ali Osgood

Check It celebrated its three year anniversary on Friday night. A group of students with the African American Center for Academic Excellence (AACAE) belt out TLC’s “No Scrubs” while the crowd sang along . The stage was open to any brave soul willing to belt it to their favorite song, and when the karaoke ended? The floor transformed into a sea of dancing students.

Check It is a Humboldt State student run program working to prevent sexual assault on campus. On their third birthday, the program hosted a “lounge night”. Attendance was free, and they provided guests with food, stickers, a photobooth, and a rockin’ dance party.

Check It Peer Educators stand outside the Kate Buchanan room on Friday, Feb. 24 during a successful celebration of their three year anniversary. (From left) Mike Tjoelker, Celene Lopez, Mary Sue Savage, Carmen Peña-Gutierrez, Yvette Cerna, Jayda Kosar, and Marco Gonzalez.

Check It volunteers slice a chocolate cake while guests line up to get a piece. The Check It crew also offered free pizza and snacks for the anniversary party guests.

HSU alumnus Jacob Stadtfeld DJ’s during the three year anniversary Check It celebration. Nearly 300 students attended the party and enjoyed karaoke, a photo booth, button making, and an epic dance party.

Check It promotes consent and reaches out to students on campus through multiple social media accounts. According to their Facebook mission statement, they are a “student led project that’s about preventing and responding to sexual assault, dating violence, and stalking here on campus.”