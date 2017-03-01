Tweet Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: Humboldt Hogs ready for redemption Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

By | Andre Hascall

Men’s lacrosse player Shane Hayes played one of his best games so far, being awarded with Humboldt’s player of the game sledgehammer on Feb.25. Despite losing 13-3 to Sierra Nevada College at their home field, Humboldt State Men’s Lacrosse, otherwise known as the Humboldt Hogs, still has hope for the season.

“We’ll be in playoffs,”Hayes said.

The Hogs stand at a 2-3 record overall, but their record in league matches is 1-1. Head coach Tony Silvaggio was

looking forward to the season immediately after the game.

“If things work out, we’re going to see them again,” Silvaggio said.

With a loss, it is important to look at what you can improve on. Two of the Humboldt Hogs defenders, Logan Salcuni and Matt Lopez, know which part of their game they would like to work on prior to the next match.

“All day, everyday practice,” Salcuni said. “I feel like we have to communicate in a positive way, and no shitty shots.”

Salcuni wants to switch the focus over to lots of work with an emphasis on taking shots at the net at the right time.

“Work on the basics, passing and catching and definitely conditioning,” Lopez said.

The hogs look forward to a chance to play Sierra Nevada, who were last season’s champions, again as there are high tensions between the two teams. Sierra Nevada seemed to have talk more trash than the amount of goals they scored.

“These guys are wealthy and they recruit, they think they are D-1 [Division One] but they’re not,” Lopez said.

The Hogs will be getting the month off after the loss, giving them plenty of time to improve before going on to play University of the Pacific on April 1. in Stockton, Calif. This is followed by a match against UC Davis the day after on April 2., at Davis.

The Humboldt Hogs next home game will be on April 15., against San Jose State, on the College Creek Field at 1 p.m.