Students are Still Going to Class When They are Sick

By | Erin Chessin

The amount of HSU students with runny noses and cold symptoms is staggering, yet people are still going to class. Students fear that missing a single class will greatly affect their grade.

It’s difficult to avoid getting sick on a college campus where germs and bacteria can manifest easily. Classrooms are stuffy and students are constantly coughing and sneezing.

Panda Viera, a kinesiology major at HSU, could not afford to miss class despite her health.

“Sitting in my classes the whole week was miserable,” Viera said. “I felt my head swimming, my sinuses out of whack, and my head hurt.”

Viera forced herself to go to all her classes throughout the week even though she got sick on Monday. She missed one evening class on Friday and chose to rest instead.

“I was taking notes aimlessly and writing things down, but not necessarily processing the material,” Viera said. “I was falling asleep in my classes, just staring at my teachers and nodding off. It would only be one in the afternoon.”

Instead of waiting in long lines at the HSU Health Center on campus, Viera has a natural remedy for curing her sickness. She advises students to drink plenty of water, but also to try adding other ingredients into water that are great cold symptom fighters.

“I like to put lemon slices, cinnamon and honey in a mason jar then add boiling water to it,” Viera said.”When I drink it, the liquid is soothing and the ingredients help fight sickness. For example the honey helps kill bacteria. The drink keeps me hydrated which is important when you’re sick.”

It is common for professors to remind students that they should not attend class if they have flu symptoms.

However, students fear that if they choose to stay in bed and not go to class, they will find themselves behind in their schoolwork.

“I’m starting to get sick,” Gio Romo, a kinesiology major at HSU said. “I won’t go to my 8 a.m classes because I need the rest, but I will go to the rest of my classes that are later in the day.”

Romo advises to students that the best way to fight sickness is to get plenty of rest.

Ryanne Bailey, a recreation administration major at HSU, is currently fighting feverish nights and groggy mornings. Bailey said that she cannot afford to miss attendance points, yet teachers can afford to cancel the class altogether.

“Professors cancel class when they are sick, yet students can’t skip out unless they have a doctor’s note,” Bailey said.

Bailey fears that missing class will impact the attendance portion of her grade. Bailey said even though she only missed one class, she still has school work to catch up on over the weekend.

“Attendance affects my grade, so I have to go to class whether I’m sick or not.”