This Week in Entertainment

By | Liam Olson

Movies and Television

Oscar’s Best Picture Mix Up

During the 89th Academy Awards, there was a mix up for the Best Picture winner. It was falsely announced that “La La Land” won Best Picture; in actuality, the winner was “Moonlight.” A mix-up with the envelopes resulted in the mistake.

The Academy Award Presenters Faye Dunaway and Warren Beatty were accidentally handed the envelope for Best Actress that awarded Emma Stone for her performance in “La La Land.” The presenters falsely took it to mean that “La La Land” had won Best Picture.

Resulting accepting speeches given from the “La La Land” cast were short-lived as the cast was soon informed by an onstage Oscar producer of the mistake. “La La Land” producer Jordan Horowitz opened up the correct envelope and showcased it to the audience that “Moonlight” had indeed won Best Picture. The cast of “Moonlight” was called onstage to give their acceptance speeches and the “La La Land” cast gave the Best Picture award to the “Moonlight” cast.

Studio Ghibli’s Hayao Miyazaki is out of retirement

During a pre-Oscars interview having to do with Studio Ghibli’s Oscar-nominated film, “The Red Turtle,” anime film producer Toshio Suzuki announced that Studio Ghibli director, producer, animator and screenwriter Hayao Miyazaki has officially come out of retirement.

Miyazaki is most well-known for his Oscar award winning movie, “Spirited Away.” Suzuki said that Miyazaki has come out of retirement to make a feature movie. Miyazaki recently learned computer-generated animation techniques and hopes to make the feature film using these new skills.

Music

Rihanna Awarded Humanitarian of the Year by Harvard University

On Feb. 23, Harvard University announced that singer Rihanna would be named as the 2017 Humanitarian of the Year. Rihanna was recognized on Feb. 28 for her charitable work improving cancer treatment in Barbados. She also created scholarship programs that help students from Caribbean countries attend college in the United States.

Beyoncé Cancels Coachella Performance due to Pregnancy

Beyoncé announced that she will not be headlining the 2017 Coachella music festival. She cancelled her performance due to her doctor’s recommendation to keep a calm schedule during her pregnancy. She is currently carrying twins which could lead to complications if under a stressful schedule. Beyoncé was supposed to be headline Coachella with Kendrick Lamar and Radiohead, but decided to postpone her performance to 2018 after the birth of her twins.

Video Games

New Overwatch Character Teased by Blizzard Entertainment

For the past week, the video game company Blizzard Entertainment has been releasing various blog posts related to the upcoming new character coming to “Overwatch.” Even though Blizzard Entertainment has made in-game changes and left clues in videos to tease the release of the long awaited character Doomfist, they released a statement saying that the new character is not who everyone thinks. In the recent blog posts, Blizzard features an 11-year-old inventor and artificial intelligence genius named Efi Oladele from a location in the game called Numbani. Although Efi is not the new character, Blizzard Entertainment said that she has connections to the new upcoming character.

It was speculated in a community post from January featuring other leaked game content that the upcoming character is a four-legged robot spider tank from Numbani that has been seen in multiple past photos and videos. There is a possibility that Efi is the one who created this new upcoming character.

20th Annual D.I.C.E. Awards

The Academy of Interactive Arts and Sciences held its 20th annual D.I.C.E. (Design, Innovate, Communicate, Entertain) Awards on Feb. 23 in Las Vegas, California. The awards ceremony was held to recognize 2016’s top video games in 24 different categories. “Overwatch” took home the award for Game of the Year, Action Game of the Year, Outstanding Achievement in Online Gameplay and Outstanding Achievement in Game Design. “Overwatch” was not the only game to win many awards. “Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End” won Adventure Game of the Year and three other awards. The popular indie game, “Inside,” also won three awards during the awards ceremony.

