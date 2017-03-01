Tweet Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: Trump Watch (Feb. 22 to Feb. 28) Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

By | Iridian Casarez

The city council of Richmond, California was the first form of government to formally support the impeachment of President Trump. By passing this resolution, the Richmond city council is now hoping it’ll inspire other cities to do the same.

President Donald Trump on Tuesday issued an executive order targeting a rule expanding federal oversight of the country’s waterways. Trump’s executive order fulfills a campaign promise to undo the 2015 Waters of the U.S. rule. Trump directed the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the Army Corps of Engineers to “review and reconsider” the rule.

President Trump has signed executive orders aimed at recruiting more women for the fields of science, technology, engineering and math. Trump said at an Oval Office ceremony that it’s unfair that only 1 in 4 women with a degree in one of these areas works in the field. One measure authorizes the NASA administrator to encourage young women to study STEM fields and pursue careers that will help advance science and space exploration. It also requires NASA to report to Congress on its plans for achieving the goals spelled out in the legislation.

President Trump blamed the death of Navy SEAL officer William “Ryan” Owens, who died in operation, on the military and Barack Obama’s administration. Trump repeatedly said in an interview “they” were responsible for the outcome of the mission, in reference to the military.