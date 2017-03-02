Tweet Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: The Map of Naps Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

The Best Places to Grab a Nap on Campus

By | Domanique Crawford

The morning arose with a dullness that had you wanting to fall back into the warmth of your bed and wishing for a couple of more hours of sleep.

Grunting, you roll over and reach for your pipe deciding that a morning wake and bake ‘sesh’ is the perfect way to start your day on a high note. As the bowl is lit, you know by noon that you are going to be in need of a nap and yet, you still can’t resist.

At last, there are a thousand things you need to accomplish today and there is no time to indulge even for few more minutes. Plus, if you miss another class, your professor could take away precious attendance points that keep you from getting that A in your class.

As predicted, by noon you are ready to perish. There is absolutely no way you’re going to make it home and back and be on time for your next class. And no way you want to be the fool who falls asleep during a lecture.

A nap is definitely called for. But where?

There are key places on HSU’s campus to have a good nap. These places are listed according to your nap needs.



Places with amenities. These places serve as quality rest areas. They also have a bathrooms, cafes, and comfy couches.

The Library

The Depot

Kinesiology & Athletics

Jolly Giant Commons

Open spaces places (places that are not so quiet and secluded, but still viable options for a good rest for people who are not disturbed by noise.

Harry Griffith Hall

University Center

The MCC

Behavioral and Social Science

Safe Havens (places where you can sleep and snore while no one is watching). Quiet, but not so secluded that it is not safe.

Behavioral and Social Science The Library floors 2 and 3



Karshner Lounge