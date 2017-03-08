Arcata National Women’s Day rally ends early as man is taken into custody by police

By | Alex Hasenstab
Additional reporting | Curran Daly
Earlier today several dozen women gathered on the plaza dressed in red and pink to celebrate National Women’s Day. The rally began at approximately noon, however, less than an hour later the celebration was interrupted by loud sirens.
A man who appeared to be around 50 years of age became disruptive during the onset of the event and later collapsed to the ground. He initially walked up to rally participant, Cat Kashkin, and put his hand on her shoulder.
“Please stop him please,” the man said.
“What happened?” Kashkin said .
“I can’t catch up with him,” the man replied.
The man then collapsed and began shaking. A nearby parking enforcement officer had the man sit down. After the officer was unable to get any clear response from the man he called an ambulance.
The Arcata Fire Department, Mad River Hospital ambulance and the Arcata Police Department arrived at the scene shortly after the call was made. The man refused medical attention and after screaming and showing aggression towards medical workers he was taken into custody by the Arcata Police Department.
So, why did the rescue team agitate him?
So, why was he arrested? Agitation?
Man with health problem, in distress, gets arrested…..well aint that the old kick in the bucket on “women’s day”…..arrest a poor man.
Pathetic!
Terrible headline. Click bait for an otherwise peaceful event. Shameful. Arrested for resisting medical attention , what a terrible crime..
I expect better from the University