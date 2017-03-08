Video | Curran Daly & Chelsea Medlock
Recipe | Curran Daly
Ingredients
1 – box Kraft Mac n Cheese
6 – slices of bacon
1 – loaf of bread
1 – Campbell’s tomato soup
8 – slices of cheese
¼ cup – milk
1 – stick of butter
Mac-n-Cheese grilled cheese with Tomato soup
Directions:
- Start with the Mac-n-cheese. Bring 4 cups of water to a boil in a medium sauce pan. Once at a rolling boil pour in the pasta and let cook stirring occasionally for seven minutes. Once done drain the pasta and return to pot. Then add and mix ¼ cup milk, 4 tablespoons of butter, and cheese powder mix. Stir and set aside.
- Cook the bacon. Open package and cook to desired doneness in a large skillet. Once done put on plate with paper towels to drain fat. Once dry crumble bacon into small pieces.
- Make the tomato soup. Put a medium saucepan on high heat. If you want to get fancy you can saute some garlic in butter and add italian seasoning and red pepper flakes. Then pour the Campbell’s tomato soup into the pan and fill the tomato soup can with milk and add as well. Stir to mix and leave to boil. Once boiling stir and cover and move to low heat.
- Assemble and cook sandwiches. Put a skillet on low heat and melt 1 pad of butter. Toast one side of two pieces of bread. Begin assembly by putting toasted side of one piece of bread on pan. Then put two pieces of cheese on the bottom, followed by mac-n-cheese, bacon, two more slices of cheese, and the other piece of bread. Flip when bottom piece of bread is golden brown. Remove from heat when cheese is melted and bread is golden brown.
- Cut the bread at an angle to make it easy for dipping. Put tomato soup in a bowl, and serve.
Where is the video