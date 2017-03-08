Tweet Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: Word on the Street: Spring Break Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

By Curran Daly

Humboldt State will be going on spring break next week. Spring break is an opportunity for students to travel, relax, and take a break from studies. We hit the streets to ask some fellow Lumberjacks what they are going to be up to next week.

I’m heading to Red Rock Canyon right outside Las Vegas to go rock climbing. The rock climbing there is world class.

-Max Kittel, senior, environmental management and protection major

I’m gonna travel down to Santa Barbara to visit a friend, then I’m going to visit my awesome roommate in Pasadena and visit Joshua Tree and then I’m going home to celebrate my mother’s birthday.

-Melissa Lozano, freshman, environmental science major

I’m doing absolutely nothing, I’ll be staying in my dorm. My friend might be coming up from Southern California so we might do some hiking.

-Kelsey Meusburger, junior, psychology major

I am going to be staying on campus and researching for a class. I’m going to be researching Tibet and the Himalayas.

-Quint Migliardi, junior, geography major

Whatever you’re doing over spring break, have a fun and safe time.

Going somewhere cool for Spring Break? Or just staying home? Take a selfie of yourself and tag #LJSpringBreak in the caption for a chance for it to be in the next issue of The Lumberjack.