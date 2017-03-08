Don't Miss
Word on the Street: Spring Break

By Curran Daly

Humboldt State will be going on spring break next week. Spring break is an opportunity for students to travel, relax, and take a break from studies. We hit the streets to ask some fellow Lumberjacks what they are going to be up to next week.

Photo | Curran Daly

I’m heading to Red Rock Canyon right outside Las Vegas to go rock climbing. The rock climbing there is world class.

-Max Kittel, senior, environmental management and protection major

Photo | Curran Daly

I’m gonna travel down to Santa Barbara to visit a friend, then I’m going to visit my awesome roommate in Pasadena and visit Joshua Tree and then I’m going home to celebrate my mother’s birthday.

-Melissa Lozano, freshman, environmental science major

Photo | Curran Daly

I’m doing absolutely nothing, I’ll be staying in my dorm. My friend might be coming up from Southern California so we might do some hiking.

-Kelsey Meusburger, junior, psychology major

Photo | Curran Daly

I am going to be staying on campus and researching for a class. I’m going to be researching Tibet and the Himalayas.

-Quint Migliardi, junior, geography major

 

Whatever you’re doing over spring break, have a fun and safe time.

Going somewhere cool for Spring Break? Or just staying home? Take a selfie of yourself and tag #LJSpringBreak in the caption for a chance for it to be in the next issue of The Lumberjack.

