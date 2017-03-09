Tweet Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: Rain, rain, go away, or stay? Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

By Carlos Olloqui

Splash, drip, drop, woo, splash. Bring out the rain boots, rain jackets, and umbrellas, the rain is going crazy. Humboldt County has experienced very wet days these past couple of weeks.

David Herrera, an engineering major, feels this rain is something we really needed.

“I like the rain that has been occurring recently,” Herrera said. “It’s the most rain we’ve had in a while and California needs it.”

Jalen Cobb, an economics major, agrees with Herrera.

“This rain makes me happy,” Cobb said. “California needed it, and I get to wear this dope ass Stussy rain jacket I just bought.”

Some enjoy the dumps of water that have been coming down on Humboldt, however, others are really starting to get quite fed up with it and it’s effects.

Dance major, Alyssa Krueger, says that even though the rain is needed, she does not enjoy it.

“Gloomy weather puts you in a gloomy mood, and that can really affect someone’s well-being,” Krueger said. “We should provide some sort of rain support system or something to cheer up and brighten student’s moods during rainy days.”

For others, such as business management major Gloria Baker, the rain has got to go.

“This is probably the most I’ve seen it rain since I’ve been in Humboldt,” Baker said. “At first I liked it because it gave me an excuse to just chill, but now it hinders my ability to do anything.”

Some say yes rain, others say no more rain, and but with Humboldt’s roller coaster type rain you just never know.