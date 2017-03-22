Tips to Get Back Into Study Mode

By Domanique Crawford

Monday morning hits and you are dreading rolling out of bed. The alarm has already gone off twice and you know your days of sleeping in, free afternoons with no back-to-back hours of homework, and evenings when you actually have time to cook a decent meal is over. A one week break hardly feels like enough.

However, playtime is over. It’s time to scrape your eye boogers, lace up your boot straps and hike hardcore obstacle course that is disguised as the Humboldt State campus and get back to work.

There are only have seven solid weeks of work left. Then you can go back to relaxing and hanging out with friends. Forget about the first half of the semester. Forget about whether you were crushing it or just hanging on by a thread. Look at spring break as a reset button. Here are some tips on how to refresh after spring break and finish with a successful semester.