Jacks Win Streak Snapped by Coyotes

By Andre Hascall

Back to back doubleheaders against Cal State San Bernardino snaps Humboldt Softball’s seven game winning streak. The team had to play in high temperatures in San Bernardino, a harsh difference from Arcata weather. Humboldt Softball is ranked at the top of the CCAA conference. Out of four games this weekend, Humboldt took home one victory. The Lumberjacks are now 14-4 in conference play.

Senior pitcher Madison Williams, who is still currently leading the conference in batters struck out, added 12 strikeouts to her resume this past week. She now leads the CCAA in strikeouts with 100 in total, 27 more than the second highest.

“We can be beat by anyone. For me it’s all about improvement, when you go 11-0… you feel like no one can beat you,” Williams said.

The Jacks had been successful through their first 11 games of the season making them top ranked in the conference at the time.

With the losses aside, Humboldt ended Sunday on a high note earning their only win of the weekend.

Second baseman, Sydney Roberts, played a big role in the team’s win this weekend both at bat and on the field.

“Every ball that came to me just got stopped,” Roberts said. “I feel like I did well. A hit went between Bre [Bejaran] and I, and I dove on it, got up on my knees and threw it to first.”

Roberts was not the only player who played well in the game. As catcher, Breonna Bejaran hit two home runs in the last game of road trip. Those two home runs tied Bejaran for first in home runs in the CCAA with nine on the season. She is also first in slugging percentage with .800, slugging percentage being the amount of bases gained by one person divided by the number of times that person is at bat.

“I was just looking for a base run and it came to me,” Bejaran said.

Before Bejaran’s second home run, there was a controversy with an interference call that the umpire overturned.

“I knew the pitcher was coming for me and I had to swing,” Bejaran said.

Even with the tough weekend considered, the Jacks must look forward as the championship tournament is no longer far off in the distance.

Yesterday at the weekly sports conference at HSU the team’s head coach, Shelli Sarchett, spoke on her team’s recent shortcoming against CSU San Bernardino.

“Half this team knows what it takes the get there, and we are not doing that. We are going to get refreshed and focused, obviously our focus is the national championship, but how are we going to get there, ride on what we’ve always done or strive to get better,” Sarchett said.