Sights of San Francisco

The Golden Gate Bridge and the San Francisco Bay in San Francisco, California. The Golden Gate Bridge is one of the most well-known and popular sites to see in the United States. | Photo by Liam Olson

Alcatraz Island in San Francisco, California. Alcatraz is a former prison that held many high profile criminals. Even though it is not running today, Alcatraz is a popular historical tourist site and is said to be haunted by some of the former prisoners. | Photo by Liam Olson

Sea lions on the K-Docks of Pier 39 in San Francisco, California. | Photo by Liam Olson

Fisherman’s Wharf in San Francisco, California. Fisherman’s Wharf is well-known for its delicious seafood dishes such as clam chowder sourdough bread bowls and calamari. | Photo by Liam Olson

Ghirardelli Square in San Francisco, California. The square a popular shopping center and is the most well-known for the Ghirardelli Chocolate shop. | Photo by Liam Olson

Lombard Street of San Francisco, California. Lombard Street is well-known for its unique steep and windy road that is unlike any other road in San Francisco. | Photo by Liam Olson

Union Square in San Francisco, California. In the center of Union Square is the Dewey Monument and on top of the monument is a statue called “Winged Victory”. | Photo by Liam Olson

A cable car drives down Powell Street in San Francisco, California. The cable cars are one of the many ways to travel around San Francisco. | Photo by Liam Olson