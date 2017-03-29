This Week in Entertainment

By Liam Olson

Movies and Television

“Venom” possibly to be a Horror/Sci-fi Film

Sony Pictures is currently planning to film a new movie centered around one of the most famous villains in the Spiderman universe, Venom. Not much is currently known about the film. All that is known is that according to the casting website, myentertainmentworld.com, the film is listed as an action/horror/sci-fi film and that it will be filmed in the fall of 2017. It has also been confirmed by Sony that the movie will not be connected to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which the new upcoming “Spiderman Homecoming” movie will take place. It is currently being speculated that the “Venom” will be R-rated due to the precedent of R-rated superhero movies with “Logan” and “Deadpool”. “Venom” is set to release in theaters on October 5, 2018.

Source: ScreenRant

Popular Anime Shows Returning in April

For all those anime fans out there. Multiple popular animes are returning for their second seasons in the month of April. After three years, the long-awaited season two of the popular action, post apocalyptic anime “Attack on Titan” airs on April 1. On the same day, the successful 2016 superhero anime “My Hero Academia” airs. Two other well-known animes “Berserk” and “Eccentric Family” will air their second seasons in the second week of April.

Source: IGN

Music

Adele might not tour ever again

During her Auckland, New Zealand performance for her 15-month “25” tour, Adele said that she may not tour ever again. The Grammy winner told the crowd that she was not very good at touring but she tours for all of her fans. She thanked the crowd and her fans for their support but she is excited to return home to England.

Source: TIME and The Guardian

The Growlers Performing at Humboldt State

On March 30, The Growlers will be performing in the Humboldt State University West Gym as part of their City Club Spring Tour 2017. They are going on tour after the release of their most recent album, City Club. This is not the first time The Growlers have performed at Humboldt State University. The Growlers have performed in Humboldt during the 2015-2016 school year.

Source: AS Presents

Video Games

“Destiny 2” Announced

Well-known video game developer Bungie confirmed that the sequel to their popular action, first person shooter game “Destiny” will release in 2017. The title of the sequel was revealed in a tweet featuring a poster/logo picture. The game, “Destiny 2”, is set to release in the fall of 2017. So far it is known that character powers and equipment from the game, “Destiny” will not transfer over to “Destiny 2” and the planets that players are able to explore will be larger than the previous game. Although “Destiny” is a console only game, it is speculated that “Destiny 2” will release on both consoles and PC.

Source: GamesRadar

“Mass Effect Andromeda” Animation Issues

Mass Effect Andromeda released on March 21 with multiple animation issues. Developer of Mass Effect Andromeda, BioWare, is aware of the issues and are currently working on fixing the issues. Some of the issues include squad members spawning on top of players and not listening to player instructions. Not only that but audio is known to cut out and when the player runs in a zigzag pattern, there is a chance that the player can end up in an “unintended animation state”.

Source: GameSpot