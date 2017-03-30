Jacks Pass

By Keaundrey Clark

Softball – After five consecutive weeks in the number one spot, Humboldt State softball dropped to No. 4 in the latest National Fastpitch Coaches Association Division II Top 25 Coaches Poll.

The Lumberjacks are 21-4 overall and 14-4 in CCCAA play after dropping three out of four games at Cal State San Bernardino this past weekend.

HSU has a bye this week before it resumes play at the Tournament of Champions in Turlock, Calif., March 31 when they take on Hawaii Pacific. The Jacks have yet to play a home game at their softball field due to bad conditions.

Rowing – Humboldt State rowing had a very successful showing in Saturday’s Blue Heron Regatta. The Blue Heron Regatta featured HSU, Cal Maritime, Chico State and Mills College.

The Lumberjacks got off to a great start, when their A and B teams took home first and second place in the Women’s Varsity Eight. HSU’s A team finished with a time of 7:05, while the B team completed the race right behind them with a time of 07:11.7.

HSU saw the same results in the Novice Four when its A and B teams took home first and second place, respectively, with times of 7:39.5 and 7:58.8.

The Jacks are back in action next weekend when they travel south to participate in the San Diego Crew Classic.

Track and Field – Humboldt State senior Alyssabeth DeJerez was named the California Collegiate Athletic Association Female Track Athlete of the Week two weeks in a row after record-breaking performances the last 3 weeks.

The senior earned an automatic qualifying mark when she finished first in the 400m hurdles on Saturday. Her performance resulted in a career best time of 58.84, strengthening her number one ranking in the all-time program record book.

DeJerez was named Athlete of the Week for the first time this season on March 7 after earning a provisional qualifying mark with a 54.96 finish in 400m dash at the Kim Duyst Invitational.

Earlier this season teammate Ariel Oliver was named Athlete of the Week Oliver snagged victories in the shot put and discus at the Chico State-hosted Wildcat Invitational earlier in the year.

Her distances of 14.17m (shot put) and 46.33m (discus) were both provisional qualifiers for the 2017 NCAA Track and Field Championships.

Oliver leads the nation in the shot put and ranks third in the discus.