Spam Fried Rice

By Curran Daly

Inspiration from Michael Francisco

Ingredients:

2 cups uncooked rice

2 1/4 cups water

1 can spam

1 whole sweet onion

3 cloves garlic

1 bottle soy sauce

½ of a stick of butter

4 eggs

Step One: Cook the rice. For this recipe to work you need day old rice. While you could go buy the rice from a chinese food restaraunt and leave it in your fridge overnight, it’s more fun to cook it yourself. Bring 2 ¼ cups water to a boil with some salt and pepper and olive oil. Once at a boil, pour in your rice, quickly stir, and then cover for 20 minutes. Once your rice is cooked let it cool then lay it out on a tray to dry out overnight.

Step Two: Cut everything. Before you can start cooking your are going to want to get everything cut and prepared. Take your onion and cut it into small half inch by half inch slices. They don’t have to be uniform but roughly the same size so they cook evenly. Then take your garlic cloves, crush them with the side of your knife, and then mince them until they’re in very small pieces. Open your can of spam and dice the spam into little cubes. You’re also going to want to crack your 4 eggs and beat them until they’re mostly yellow, as if you were making an omelet.

Step Three: Start cooking all the other things. Melt your butter down in a large pot on medium to low heat, once melted throw in your garlic, stir until browned, but not burnt. Then in the same pot throw in your chopped onion and stir it around. Once the onions are browned you’re going to throw in the spam and cook until every piece has a nice golden brown edge.

Step Four: Time for the rice. Dump in your rice that has been sitting overnight and mix everything together. Now take the soy sauce and start adding till you get a light brown color, constantly stirring so make sure every piece of rice gets coated. Add salt and pepper to taste, and if you think it needs more soy sauce, add it. Once done, you’re going to push everything to one side of the pot and put your beaten eggs on the side that is empty. Cook them just like scrambled eggs, constantly moving the eggs until golden and fluffy. Then mix it all together.

Step Five: Enjoy. You could be done here as it is, but the way I was originally taught to make it, would be to add one small mixed bag of peas and carrots and cover it until the peas and carrots thawed.