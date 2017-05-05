Breaking: Kyle Zoellner to be released following Pre-trial hearings

By Curran Daly

23-year-old Kyle Zoellner will be released following the week long pre-trial hearing that took place this week.

Judge Dale Reinholtsen decided after hearing four and a half days of testimony that the prosecution did not have sufficient evidence to proceed to trial.

Zoellner was arrested and held on the April 15 stabbing death of 19-year-old Humboldt State student, David Josiah Lawson.

The Arcata Police Department released a statement shortly after Judge Reinholtsen made his decision.

“After five days of testimony, this afternoon a Superior Court Judge ruled there was insufficient evidence to hold Kyle Zoellner in the death of David Josiah Lawson. The following are statements from Arcata Vice-Mayor Sofia Pereira and Police Chief Tom Chapman:

Vice-Mayor Pereira: ‘My thoughts are with the Lawson family, our community and the students at HSU. We continue to grieve and search for answers to this senseless act of violence. The city and the police department’s focus must continue to remain on achieving justice for Josiah. I have been in communication with the Police Chief and I know our officers are continuing their work on this case. Once the investigation is complete the city will also review all aspects of our response to this tragedy. I have confidence in our police department’s dedication to solve this murder and I support their efforts to find the truth.’

Chief Chapman: ‘The result of the preliminary hearing does not change the vigor in which we will continue to pursue this case. The men and women of the Arcata Police Department are committed to justice for Josiah. As shown by the sworn testimony at the hearing, this case is difficult. However, we will not stop our investigation. Our focus will remain on this investigation and the pursuit of justice.’”

The Lumberjack will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.