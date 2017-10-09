This week in STEM

The world runs on science, and The Lumberjack brings you top stories every week.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google



Like this: Like Loading...

By | Bryan Donoghue



A new study suggests the bizarre long-term dimming of Tabby’s star, formally known as KIC 8462852, is likely caused by dust, not a giant network of solar panels or any other “megastructure” built by advanced aliens. Astronomers came to this conclusion after noticing that this dimming was more pronounced in ultraviolet (UV) than infrared light. Any object bigger than a speck of dust would cause uniform dimming across all wavelengths. The team, led by astronomer Tabetha Boyajian reported that KIC 8462852 had dimmed dramatically several times over the past half-decade, once by 22 percent. A different study led by Joshua Simon of the Observatories of the Carnegie Institution for Science in Pasadena, California just found that Tabby’s star experienced two brightening spells over the past 11 years.

Source: Scientific American

Thirteen thousand feet below sea level, on the cold bleak landscape of the Pacific Ocean seafloor, scientists have discovered new sponges living on rock nodules targeted for deep-sea mining.

The tiny sponges, named Plenaster craigi, belong in a genus of their own and are the most abundant organism found to date that live on the nodules. Stace Beaulieu, a deep-sea biological oceanographer at Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution, said it’s exciting because it’s not only a new species, it’s a new genus entirely. This would be similar to discovering not just dogs, but a larger group that includes wolves, coyotes and jackals.

An organism that will clearly be disturbed from the plumes of mining and abundant enough to count such as Plenaster craigi could help researchers figure out the effects of deep-sea mining and perhaps even the possibilities for recovery, she said.

Source: New York Times

A new robot has the mobility to politely navigate a New York subway station. This small, self-driving bot abides by social protocols as it weaves through foot traffic using left, right, and center cameras along with a nominal speed of 1.2 meters per second. The machine, presented at the IEEE/RSJ International Conference on Intelligent Robots and Systems in Vancouver on Sept. 25, paves the way for robots that could one day navigate sidewalks to make deliveries or transport people through hospital hallways. The project was headed by Michael Everett, a mechanical engineer at MIT. Everett and his colleagues decked out their rover with webcams and a depth sensor, then taught the bot how to behave by running it through thousands of simulated scenarios. After several hours of training, the robot could cruise at walking speed down a busy hallway without tripping up anyone nearby.

Source: Science News





Insecticides known as neonicotinoids are the most widely used insecticide in the world. A new study finds them cropping up in honey samples from around the world, suggesting that bees and other pollinators are being widely exposed to these dangerous chemicals. Neonicotinoids are absorbed by plants and spread throughout their tissues. When bees collect and consume contaminated nectar and pollen, they can suffer from learning and memory problems that facilitate their ability to gather food and sometimes threaten the health of the whole hive. 198 honey samples were collected from around the world through a citizen science project. 75% of the samples tested positive for neonicotinoids. Neonicotinoids most frequently occurred in samples from North America, where 86% had one or more neonicotinoid, and least often in South America, where they occurred in 57% of samples. Researchers say the contamination is too low for humans who want to eat the honey, but can cause a significantly detrimental effect on the bees.

Source: Science Magazine

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

