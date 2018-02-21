California’s public water heist

The National Geographic documentary “Water and Power: A California Heist” examines our public water system and the privatization of one of our most vital resources.

California and its fertile lands have had a large and increasingly higher demand for water. The 2017 National Geographic documentary “Water and Power: A California Heist” exposes the extortion and privatization of our public water.

Jeff Hart, an environmental consultant, spoke before and after the viewing of “Water and Power: A California Heist” at the Sierra Club gathering at Redwood Acres in Eureka on Feb. 13. Hart doesn’t consider himself a water expert and refuses to be labeled as such.

“In order to be a water expert, you have to be in somebody’s pocket,” Hart said.

The film “Water and Power” opens up in East Hanford, an area in Kern County, California, that has been out of water for three years. The residents drink bottled water and transport non-potable water home for household needs from the fire station.

Since the Westlands Water District won their fight in 1987, many residential areas around them today are lacking clean viable water sources while agriculture companies have easy access to the clean water bank aquifers.

In 1987 the West Kern Water district sued California for shutting down its water supply. The documentary explains how the case led to the creation of water banks in empty Kern County aquifers to store excess water. This allowed six private individuals to store as much California public water as it took to continuously fill the aquifers under their desert land in West Kern County.

The lawsuit for shutting off the water in West Kern County was dropped after California provided water stored in the aquifers to the newly formed private water bank, Westlands Water District.

“Understanding the motivating power of greed means political power has to cancel the truth,” Hart said.

Billionaire Stewart Resnick and his wife Lynda received 58 percent of the water allocation from the Westlands Water District, allowing for the production of their water intensive and expensive crops. The Resnicks grow almonds, pistachios and pomegranates, crops that produce the most amount of money and need the most amount of water.

Lost Hills, another town in Kern County, is made up of people working for POM Wonderful, one of the Resnick’s brands within their holding company “The Wonderful Company.” The people of Lost Hills have arsenic in their water, making the residential water completely unusable for bathing, drinking or any other needs. While just out of town, the Resnick’s water their trees with pure California public water.

As a water consultant, Hart had his own experiences with wealthy agriculture owners and their perspective on the resource.

“The billionaire farm owners consider water a commodity,” Hart said.

California Governor Jerry Brown supports the billionaire water owners. For him, it’s just business.

“The whole world uses 80 percent of clean water for agriculture and only two percent goes to people,” Governor Brown said in the film. “People would just waste it if it were not controlled.”

This “public water heist,” where an excess of water is controlled by an elite few within the agriculture industry, leaves thousands of individuals lacking clean water.

Richard Kreis, a North Coast Sierra Club member and continuing education student at HSU, acquired the documentary and supplied the screen and projector for the viewing. Kreis likened the privatization of California’s state water to the invisible hand theory.

The invisible hand theory claims government intervention in the marketplace is unnecessary and that interference would be detrimental, encouraging the self-regulating nature of the marketplace

“The problem with the self-regulating market of Adam Smith is the thumb on the scale,” said Kreis.

Kreis is referring to a butcher who secretly changes the value of his product, where the butcher places his thumb on the scale and the added pressure increases the price of meat. The water system we have set up is similar to the thumb on the scale, that is, the water bank has given six individuals the power to sell their water at arbitrary prices.

Presently, big business are rapidly buying property above aquifer’s in the Central Valley, and if the smaller communities can’t fight them off, more and more areas may end up like the residents of Kern County.

“Watch out, you’re next,” a citizen of East Hanford said at the end of the film.

