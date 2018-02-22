This week in sports

Feb. 22, 1980 – Team USA hockey beats the Soviet Union in the 1980 Winter Olympics 4-3. The game is referred to as the Miracle on Ice, because of the huge upset by the American underdogs. They went on to beat Finland in the gold medal round 4-2.

Feb. 24, 1977 – Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. is born in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Mayweather has a record of 50-0 with 27 knockouts, and is arguably the best of all time.

Feb. 25, 1964 – Cassius Clay TKOs Sonny Liston in round seven for his first world heavyweight championship title. Clay later converted to Islam and changed his name from Clay, which he called his slave name, to Muhammad Ali. Ali further antagonized the white establishment by refusing to be drafted into the U.S. military, citing his religious beliefs and opposition to American involvement in the Vietnam War.

Feb. 27, 1992 – Eldrick “Tiger” Woods becomes the youngest golfer in over 35 years to join the Professional Golfers’ Association tour. Woods would go on to win 14 major championships, second only to the legendary Jack Nicklaus.

