Dia de Los Muertos celebrates life at Arcata Plaza

Dia de los Muertos is considered a time to celebrate those loved ones who have passed away and our ancestors. This sentiment is no different for Neil Bost, band director of Samba da Alegria. Bost is reminded of his high school friend Vinny during Dia de Los Muertos.

“Vinny took his own life,” Bost said. “He always had a good sense of humor, I thank him for his taste in music, I would consider him to be the one who influenced me greatly.”

Over at the Arcata Plaza on Nov. 2 people stopped by to celebrate Dia de los Muertos. Latinx’s Caia Santana and Emily Fajardo were at the event, happy to be there and grateful for the high amount of people stopping by.

“I feel like death is something that should be accepted,” Santana said. “We should celebrate the lives our ancestors had.”

Fajardo recalled a memory of her grandmother Elizabeth Morales who passed away. Farjardo is always reminded of her during Dia de Los Muertos.

“She was a very joyful woman,” Fajardo said. “Whenever she would enter a room she would light up the room.”

Music filled the Arcata Plaza from the mariachi’s to Samba da Alegria, the music captured the celebratory vibes of the holiday.

Aside from the face paint, the sugar calaveras (skulls) and dancing, one of the most important parts of Dia de Los Muertos are shrines called “ofrendas.”

Ofrendas are set up with photos of the deceased, filled with the loved one’s favorite food, their belongings, candles and crucifixes. Some ofrendas were set up around the Arcata plaza. Ofrendas are used as a way to welcome the deceased to their altar and reunite the dead with their living relatives and friends.

Arcata resident Stephanie Myers wasn’t able to celebrate Dia de Los Muertos last year due to her work but she was happy to finally set up an ofrenda for her father, Richard Myers, who passed away last year.

“My dad was a very spiritual person, he was also very funny,” said Myers. “This is the day where I can celebrate and be closer to him.”

