LJ Sports Podcast 10/3

Featuring: Thomas Lal, Elliott Portillo, Deion Alston, Abel Anaya, and Gabe Rivera

Part 1: We talk about the Jacks’ sports struggles over the past weekend as well as what they can look forward to in their upcoming contests. The crew also takes a closer look at the cross country season so far with our athlete/host Elliott.

Part 2: Gabe makes his return to the sports show after being a regular last semester! The sports crew talks MLB playoffs and makes their predictions for who might be able to take home the World Series title this year.

Part 3: We discuss week five of the NFL season where we dig deep into how the teams are performing. We also take a look at the recently signed Fair Pay to Play Act that aims to allow student-athletes to be paid for the use of their likeness in promotional material.