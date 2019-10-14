The 3rd Annual Redwood Pride

Humboldt County celebrated its 3rd Annual Redwood Pride in Eureka, California on Saturday, Oct. 12th.

Redwood Pride attendees gathered at the Jefferson Community Center for music, food and fun.

The community festival featured drag queen acts, tie-dye stations and face painting.

This year, Redwood Pride was celebrated a day after National Coming Out Day, and was made possible by The DreamMaker program.

“Redwood Pride is a DreamMaker project of the Ink People Center for the Arts,” Remy Quinn, the lead event coordinator, said. “They do the budget and things like that, and that allows us to focus on planning events for the LGBT community here in Humboldt.”

This event treats the isolated area of Humboldt County with an extra dose of pride outside of the traditionally celebrated pride month of June.

Annemarie Hurley, a social work major at Humboldt State, attended the event as her first Pride appearance.

“It’s nice to have events like this where we can connect with each other,” Hurley said. “Especially up here where we don’t have as much of a gathering area or it’s not as well known.”

Gatherings like this provide a safe space to celebrate uniqueness, oneself and the LGBTQIA community.