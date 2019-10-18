Medieval Fest

Vendors, entertainment, and costumes galore spotted the field in Blue Lake as locals celebrated the Medieval Festival of Courage. The community came to support a larger cause while enjoying a beer in hand.

The Medieval Festival of Courage supports the Coastal Grove Charter School. Local parents, Brenda Savage and Catherine Sullivan, came out to support a familiar school their children used to attend. Both parents appreciate the school’s intended message with this event.

“You’ve got to fight your dragons and overcome them,” Sullivan said.

This year a shop by the name of Enchanting Adornments came to sell their handmade masks and trinkets.

The event saw other vendors like, Jessica Falkenstrom, who runs Guinevere’s Candles—a business that specializes in handcrafted candles decorated with pressed flowers. Falkenstrom bought her business two months ago and this was her first event. She was excited to be there.

“This event matches my business perfectly,” Falkenstrom said.

HSU seniors Mari Harsch and Gabrielle Wood attended the event for the first time this year. Eating food and watching kids hit each other for fun wasn’t their only excuse for coming, though.

“Any excuse to dress-up is a good one,” Wood said as she sported an intense flower crown.

Food and merchandise weren’t the only forms of entertainment. The event was largely in support of children and they were sure to turn out for it.

Kids fought each other in a massive ring, battling to save the king. One of the major events involved different activities on horseback, including jousting and archery. If that wasn’t enough entertainment, multiple stages offered musical performances and acts by people in full costume.

For the most part, the Medieval Festival of Courage was facilitated by dedicated volunteers, but students past and present of Coastal Grove school and community members enjoyed themselves during the event’s activities.