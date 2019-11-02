Students Seem Uneasy About 2020 Election

https://youtu.be/bynCn5xJLpg

Although the 2020 presidential election is just over a year away, HSU students have their minds made up on big-topic issues. It’s the choosing of a candidate that’s the hard part.

When asked specifics regarding the election, such as favorite candidate, students seemed unaware of the full roster of runners. Other than the occasional mention of Bernie Sanders or Joe Biden, students made their focus less on candidates and more on problems.

Phoebe Hughes, a botany major, is an outward Bernie supporter. Hughs believes Sanders is the best candidate because of his position on the environment.

“If Bernie’s on the ballot, it’s gonna be Bernie,” Hughes said. “He seems to know what’s up. Pretty much it’s [an election] about big money and everything gets sketch when big money gets in there.”

Some students mentioned that they noticed the transition from issue-oriented debates to recent roasting and mocking of fellow candidates, believing it to display the continual loss of credibility and seriousness in the election.

Film major Ben Ghitterman believes the upcoming 2020 election is complex due to the attention on the candidates, their voices and their opinions, rather than the people.

“It’s complicated because in this election there’s obviously more going on, it’s more than ideologies,” Ghitterman said. “It has unfortunately become just about the [candidates].”

Strong advocacy for unresolved issues like climate change and bettering the environment is a common response when asked about issues the students will consider when they cast their vote.

“Global warming, that’s what I’m most concerned about,” Hughes said. “[Bernie] seems to be on that… Because many of the other candidates are talking about other important issues, but I’m personally concerned about the environment.”

Collectively, students find common ground in their want for overall change and their lack of fondness for the current hyper-polarized political state. Max Killen, a zoology major, hopes to vote with as little bias as possible as he believes objectivity is most effective strategy for igniting change.

“I try to read both sides of the argument,” Killen said. “ I try to be as middle ground as I can because I figure that the only way we’re going to make progress is by finding a middle ground between two parties. I think the whole polarized, super polarized, political situation right now is just not helpful to conducting change.”

Some students, however, feel discouraged to declare a specific political affiliation.

Hannah Larsh, a biology major, feels a lack of representation from any particular party and prefers to title herself an independent.

“I would probably just do independent because I don’t really want to be assigned a specific party,” Larsh said. “I feel like my views are kind of a mixture of different beliefs and I don’t feel like I need to classify myself under anything.”

HSU student Benny Anjewierden agrees with Larsh.

“I consider myself a pretty liberal democrat,” Anjewierden said. “I don’t like to confine myself to that though, because sometimes there can be problematic aspects on both sides. I think it’s good to think about them and process them and make an informed decision, rather than being really partisan and going with what everyone else is saying.”

Although many HSU students have yet to choose a political candidate to vote for in the primaries, let alone the presidential election, it seems that information isn’t what students seek. Anjewierden takes an alternative approach when informing himself.

“I like to see how Trump is attacking people, to see what he’s worried about,” Anjewierden said. “He’s a really reactionary person. You can tell whenever he tweets about something, or talks down on somebody, something’s concerning him. Knowing what concerns him is interesting to focus on and think about the relationship with the contrasting platforms of some democratic candidates.”

HSU students have more than a year to finalize and further inform their vote, but advocacy for issues regarding climate change and the environment remain most prominent in students’ minds.