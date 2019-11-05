Diwali Festival of Light

The Diwali, or Deepavali, Festival of Light brought together friends and family to enjoy delicious Indian food and cultural dances.

HSU Fisheries and Biology major Arjun Chand celebrated the festival’s message.

“It is a festival for freedom,” Chand says. “You can see a common theme that is goodness over evil, light over darkness and freedom. Those are all celebrated at the same time in India.”

Though the celebration holds origins from Hinduism, it’s celebrated throughout India, Nepal, Singapore, Pakistan and several other regions of the Eastern Hemisphere.

Activities available for students at the festival included making a candle holder called a diya, and traditional tabletop games including carom and a spice tasting. After dinner, a series of dances were performed by scheduled dancers and then the dance floor opened up for guests.

In presentations, Chand and Meenal Rana shared their experiences and memories of Diwali celebrations and explained what the festival personally means to them.

“I try to take what works for me and integrate those things in my day to day life,” Rana said. “And how it shapes my world view.”

Through different stories and traditions, Dawali is known as the biggest festival of light. To families and relatives, it honors values like sharing, gratitude, interdependence and commitment to joy and hope.