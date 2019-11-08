El Leñador: Inspiring Diverse Coverage

Humboldt State’s monthly newspaper highlights and represents groups often shadowed by majorities

Lack of diversity in newsrooms across the nation perpetuates the lack of representation in stories. According to the Jelani Cobb from The Guardian, it is all too often that the demographics of news writers look nothing like the communities they cover.

Humboldt State University’s bilingual newspaper, El Leñador, is changing that one monthly issue at a time.

“This paper is so special because it’s part of taking back that narrative,” Jose Herrera, El Leñador’s layout editor, said. “We are producing the paper, we as first generation, Latinx, African American, LGBTQ or Asian. We’re writing our own stories.”

El Leñador held a panel discussion Nov. 7 in the Goodwin Forum as part of the week-long Campus & Community Dialogue on Race event. This student-run publication features under-represented stories of the school and community.

El Leñador’s staff is not limited to those who can speak both Spanish and English, or specific journalism majors. All are welcomed and encouraged to contribute to the publication.

Attendees of the CDOR event listen to editors speak about the paper’s production process. | Photo by Chelsea Wood

“For me it’s been a life changing experience,” Vanessa Flores, El Leñador’s editor-in-chief, said. “It’s very important for students to pick up newspapers. Not just ours, but the other publications on campus.”

Flores stressed the importance of student journalism. Without it, campus stories would remain unrepresented since local media isn’t as connected to a campus story as student journalists are.

Cali Fournier, an HSU student, attended the panel discussion and believes that informative, speaking panels are important to have.

“Racism is a big deal still to this day,” Fournier said. “You should be judged by who you are not by the color of your skin.”

The El Leñador staff assume multiple roles within the publication. Producing the paper monthly gives students access to a hands-on learning environment, and staff are able to expand their passions whether their skills are in writing, video, audio or art.

“As a monthly paper and as a student-run paper, it’s really a big training ground for students,” Silvia Alfonso, El Leñador’s managing editor, said.

El Leñador enables it’s contributors to bring different perspectives to the table. Its staff encouraged the panel attendees to contribute to the publication.

Jack Surmani, an HSU alumnus, believes in the message El Leñador emits and thinks the commitment of the students behind the publication is evident.

“They know why they’re doing it and have a passion and commitment for being better journalists,” Surmani said.