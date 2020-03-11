HSU Cancels First Two Days of Instruction After Spring Break

Second press release:

Spring Break is approaching, and Humboldt State University is encouraging students, faculty, and staff to consider staying in the area if possible during the time off. Services on campus will be expanded beyond the usual Spring Break offerings.

In addition, faculty will be taking time following Spring Break to focus on preparing for changing the way we are teaching in case this becomes necessary. Classes, assignments, and exams will be cancelled for two days on March 23 and 24. Instruction will begin again on March 25. Although instruction is cancelled for two days (March 23 and 24), the University is still open and fully operational.

Please watch for a faculty and student survey related to this.

Staying in the area may not be possible for everyone. However, based on guidance from local and state health officials, doing so may help prevent the potential spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19). You can learn more about how COVID-19 spreads from the Centers for Disease Control.

Campus services and resources will be available to students during the break, including College Creek Marketplace, Giant’s Cupboard, and the Student Recreation Center. The University is planning to provide programming and entertainment for students who stay in the area. Phone counseling will be available by calling 707.826.3236, as well.

If you’ve purchased an HSU Homeward Bound ticket and decide to stay in the area, the University will issue refunds for your ticket. For a refund, please email Krista Paddock at krista.paddock@humboldt.edu.

There is currently no community spread of COVID-19 in Humboldt County. There have been no cases of COVID-19 on campus. Because information about the virus is changing rapidly, please check your humboldt.edu email and HSU’s COVID-19 websitefrequently during the break for announcements from HSU and California State University system.

Don’t forget there are basic steps you can take to protect yourself and help prevent the spread of COVID-19.