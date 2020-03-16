Summarizing HSU’s COVID-19 Updates

HSU has sent out a mass of emails on its plans to limit the spread of COVID-19

Humboldt State University informed its students March 12 through email that classes will be going online following spring break. Concerns of spreading COVID-19 led the California State University system to suspend face-to-face instruction. HSU will be shifting to online classes March 26 until at least April 17.

HSU began updating students and staff through emails starting Feb. 24, when it informed them of the single case of COVID-19 confirmed in Humboldt County. They continued to provide updates weekly on how HSU would be handling a potential pandemic. The week before students were meant to head home or hunker down in Humboldt, HSU ramped up its online communications.

HSU suspended all international and non-essential domestic travel March 10 for the remainder of the spring semester. In a March 11 email, they defined essential domestic travel as travel for academic credits that are necessary for graduation and cannot be postponed or substituted.

Through several emails on March 11 and March 12, HSU suspended instruction from March 23-25. HSU then cancelled all intercollegiate and club sports.

HSU cancelled non-essential events on and off campus March 13. Essential events—following HSU’s previous definition of essential—are any events done for academic credit necessary to meet a graduation requirement that cannot be postponed or substituted.

On March 15, HSU noted the closure of local K-12 schools, and how that may affect staff and faculty. HSU later advised faculty aged 65 and older, or those with underlying health issues that make them more vulnerable to COVID-19, do not come to campus. HSU will arrange telecommuting for adaptable positions, but anyone not able to work remotely will be placed on administrative leave at their current rate of pay and for their normally scheduled work hours.

Find all HSU COVID-19 updates here.