HSU Considers UPD Chief Candidate Helen Ricci

Officer Ricci hopes to bring accountability and representation to HSU’s police department.

As Humboldt State’s University Police Department narrows down their search for a new chief to two candidates, Acting Deputy Chief of Police for the Rhode Island Airport Police Department, Helen Ricci, is up for the position.

Ricci graduated from Babson College in 2005 with a Bachelor’s in Business Administration, a Master’s in both Criminal Justice and Administrative Studies and is currently working to receive her Ph.D. in Criminology and Criminal Justice from University of Massachusetts, Lowell.

Starting at the Boston Police Department in 2007, Ricci has 13 years of experience as an officer of the law both in the general public and on college campuses, having previously worked at Georgetown University Law Center from 2015 to 2019.

During a public Zoom forum, Ricci said that she would look at the community needs for what calls for change are being made, and what could be achieved for the betterment of the community.

One of the changes that community members asked about during the forum was the implementation of additional resources like social workers or others who have been trained in mental health response. Ricci was open to the idea, but was not able to give a guarantee.

“We have to look at what are the times that have worked well, what are the times that things haven’t worked well, and go from there, said Ricci. “Without actually knowing what the community needs actually are, in what has been experienced in the past, it’s difficult for me to say a definite yes or no.”

Ultimately, Ricci said that she would need to ensure that process was both needed and safe before saying yes.

Ricci also worked with the Massachusetts Association of Minority Law Enforcement Officers and the National Asian Police Officers Associations, something that would help with establishing representation in an industry that according to Ricci, “…is predominantly white and male.”

When asked why she applied for the role of UPD Chief, Ricci said that the inspiration to apply for higher positions like that of a police chief actually came from Penny Harrington, the first female police chief in the United States. Harrington suggested that if she wanted to see change occur within departments Ricci would have to lead them herself.

“To me she said ‘That with your experience, you background, your education and that you have to contribute, then why not apply to positions where you can try to make a difference?,’” said Ricci. Ricci said she finds the environments of campus police departments more open to change and impact, as she has been a student, an adjunct professor and an officer.

This experience, according to Ricci, would allow her to connect and empathize with the community on and off campus.

On the subject of police accountability and corruption, a topic receiving both national and local attention with past allegations of racial remarks made toward UPD officers from former chief Peterson, Ricci made her thoughts on the topic clear.

“I have dealt with police corruption by reporting it,” said Ricci. “It has not always been met with the most positive of responses. But my response has always been to identify it, address it with those that are supposed to be held accountable for it.

“In terms of transparency, it is about having those frank conversations, right? Letting people know ‘This is what’s happening, this is what I can do. this what I can’t do,’” said Ricci.

“I am not going to have the answer to every question, I’m not going to be able to resolve everything 100 %,” said Ricci. “But I can try.”

HSU has not announced when the decision for the next UPD Chief will be made.