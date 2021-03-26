HSU Wildlife Students Frustrated With Shortage of Face-to-Face Instruction

Wildlife and forestry are some of the most prestigious programs at Humboldt State. Many students are attracted to them because of the opportunities that are offered. For decades, these students have been able to get the whole experience of being out in nature and interacting with their colleagues both in and out of the classroom.

But then came the coronavirus pandemic – everything got shut down and things have not returned to normal quite yet, at least not for the wildlife department. And so with this, many wildlife students at HSU are frustrated with the lack of in-person interaction they are receiving unlike the forestry department, which is conducting more classes and labs face-to-face.

Kylie Berger is a senior wildlife major. She, like many of her wildlife peers, is disappointed with how her department is approaching the pandemic when it comes to how many courses are being offered in-person.

“With us not being in person, we are lacking a bunch of in-field skills that we should be able to have before actually being out in the field,” Berger said. “For example, with my 311 class – it was wildlife management and techniques last semester – and that class was mainly supposed to be going out in the field and setting up different traps like wildlife traps like Sherman traps and using telemetry. Just all these important field methods and we just watched videos.”

With this, Berger does not feel prepared for her future career and believes that she is not alone in feeling this way.

“It’s like if I were to be hired, that someone were to say like ‘Oh yeah like have you used Sherman traps like we’re going to be doing this’ like I wouldn’t know how to do it because I’ve only watched the video.”

Daniel Barton is a professor and the department chair of the wildlife program. He explained the reasoning behind other programs like forestry and environmental engineering having more hands-on activities. In essence, they have no other choice but to offer face-to-face courses.

“They’re accredited by some outside entity to award a degree in that area,” Barton said.

Dale Oliver, dean of the college of natural resources and sciences, pointed to a few key reasons why the wildlife program was restricted, including limited capacity in classrooms and some students already having gone back home to finish their degrees.

“One of the biggest challenges is the low capacities that we’re allowed in our teaching spaces,” Oliver said. “You have a lab that’s got 24 students enrolled and you can only get seven or eight in the lab according to COVID guidelines so that is a little bit of trouble.”

Given the extremely high COVID numbers in the United States, Oliver and his colleagues including Barton had to plan on a mainly, if not entirely, virtual semester. Looking back on it now, they both wish that they could have known that the numbers were going to decrease dramatically in the spring. Barton recognizes the students’ concerns with not being in person.

“Every day I get up and I go ‘Man, when can we get back to a more normal instruction?'” Barton said.

Berger is appreciative of how supportive the faculty in her department have been in getting her through the pandemic.

“Despite all the craziness and everything you know we’re all in this together and we’re all trying to adapt,” Berger said.