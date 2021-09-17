Climbing the coast

The sun rises over the horizon and begins to warm the steep mountain face of Titlow Hill, just outside of Willow Creek in the Humboldt County wilderness. Bags full of various ropes, pads, carabiners, Cliff bars and chalk bags are strewn about haphazard rest areas as rock climbers filter in to begin their day of ascension. A cursory gaze at the many different rock faces reveals bolt, after bolt, after bolt, after bolt which guide the climbers up the face to the top of the ridge, revealing a breathtaking view of the steep 2,000ish feet of decline into the valley.

None of this would be possible without route-setters. Evan Wisheropp, a 30-year-old HSU Forestry alum and local climbing enthusiast has been the stuff of local legend in recent years in recognition of the sheer magnitude of outdoor rock climbing routes painstakingly set by Wisheropp over the years. He is also in the process of publishing a comprehensive guide to the outdoor routes in Humboldt County, and in addition to that, he catalogues and describes a bulk of the outdoor routes on an app called Mountain Project.

“At least half of the bolting and developing that has taken place in Humboldt has been done by Evan,” said Joaquin Estrada, general manager at Far North Climbing Gym in Arcata. “He has given his life to climbing the redwood coast and making climbing accessible to all.”

A self-professed climbing junkie, Wisheropp does freelance photography to pay for his living expenses on the few days a week he is not climbing, but the bulk of his income is spent purchasing more bolts to create more and more routes for outdoor climbers to send. Even after a devastating injury to his femur, Wisheropp was right back climbing after 18 months of recovery time.

“I’ve exploded my femur and my hip,” Wisheropp said. “I took a big fall, slammed a ledge with my femur and it just, my entire femur was fractured and everything. It was 18 months until I could walk. I was in a wheelchair for most of that time. It was a real problem.”

Wisheropp said he has been climbing since he was nine years old, and began setting routes around the time he graduated from HSU in 2013. Since then, he estimated he has personally set around 250 routes. “Setting” a route means drilling bolts connected to a small metal ring into the rock face for carabiners to be clipped to as a climber ascends a route. Outdoor climbing is unique in that it is completely dependent on people like Wisheropp, who do it for the love of the sport rather than monetary gain.

“Climbing is a wonderful activity. It makes people happy, it’s like a therapy It gets people out into the outdoors who otherwise might not be out in the outdoors, and when people go out into the outdoors, it makes them want to protect the outdoors,” Wisheropp said. “If you live your life in the city you might not know what out there needs to be protected. So, when people are out there being in nature more, they’re going to fight for things like slowing down climate change and they’re going to fight for things like access to natural spaces and clean air. I think that’s what keeps the world running.”

Wisheropp adheres to what he calls the “new wave” of route development technique. He essentially climbs up and down the rock face as many times as necessary to set the perfect route. He also pulls off loose rock to protect future climbers from sending chunks of limestone flying into the unsuspecting face of their belayer. This differs from what he referred to as the “old school” method, wherein the route setter essentially sets each bolt on the initial ascent of the rock face. Wisheropp said this method is more “badass” but typically results in routes that are not quite as safe.

“Modern route development nowadays has a strong, strong attentiveness to both technical and the artistic side,” Wisheropp said. “Because, we want the routes to be safe, we want them to be fun and we want people to come off glowing like ‘Whoa that was wild’ instead of being terrified.”

According to Wisheropp, outdoor climbing in Humboldt County is at risk of becoming the subject of increased scrutiny from Parks departments and various land management bureaucracies because of the liability of a relatively dangerous activity happening on their land. Wisheropp has been an advocate for the climbing community in this regard, by acting as an unofficial liaison between the local climbing community and those who would impose regulations on the sport within the county lines.

Wisheropp also urged local climbers to exercise caution and learn the intricacies of outdoor climbing before attempting to do it on their own, as any serious injuries sustained in these areas increase the risk of outdoor climbing being banned outright. He urged common sense and caution for the sake of the sport and for the sake of the benefit the Humboldt County economy receives from people traveling to the area for rock climbing.

“After 23 years of climbing I still learn something new every single day,” Wisheropp said. “It’s not like riding a bike where you ride a bike and then you know how to ride a bike and now you know everything you need to know about riding a bike. If you don’t learn something every single day of climbing then you’re not actively trying to improve or gain.”

Wisheropp lives in Arcata with his partner and can usually be found glued to a rock face somewhere in the trees, or at Far North Climbing Gym on 10th St in Arcata.