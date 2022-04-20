Most hotboxable rooms on Cal Poly Humboldt campus

by Rando

DISCLAIMER: THIS IS SATIRE & APART OF THE DUMPERJACK

Gist Hall 227: Get red-eyed in the newsroom

Student reporters have it rough. Once every week or month, they have to churn out up-to-date, well-reported content that most people end up either skimming or not reading at all.

They bust their asses constantly and get slim stipends at the end of every semester, so they barely get compensated for their tireless work. They need to take the edge off somehow, and in what better way than to hotbox the place they know best?

The newsroom in Gist Hall is the ideal room to hotbox. There are four tall windows with crappy plastic blinds and thick curtains, as well as a door that remains locked from the outside at all times. Shut the windows, turn the handles tight, draw the curtains and turn off the lights: you’re good to go.

Hotboxing the newsroom would take a lot of time and effort due to its large size, but the student reporters at Cal Poly Humboldt know all too well how to work on a team to get stuff done. Here’s to getting red-eyed, and not from staring at screens for hours at a time.

Founder’s Hall 177: Light up green in the Green & Gold Room

Green is in its name, so this iconic room on campus is a prime candidate for being hotboxed. It’s also located in the original building on campus, Founder’s Hall. It would be the ultimate homage to the only university in Humboldt, a county known for its massive weed production. The smoke would float up to the tall ceiling so it would be hard to truly hotbox the room, but at least your thoughts can float up along with it as you light up.

Behavioral & Social Sciences 420: It’s self-explanatory

BSS 420. Enough said.

KRFH booth:

You’ve probably seen chic hot pink ‘Hot girls listen to KRFH 105. FM’ bumper stickers crop up on cars, water bottles and laptops in Arcata recently. It’s true: hot girls (and sexy people of all genders, for that matter) listen to the student run radio station. Plus, the studio is so hotboxable. What’s there not to love about KRFH?

Some of the coolest people on campus make their way in and out of that small, sticker-covered room between 7 a.m. and 2 a.m. every day of the week, busting out an endless stream of high-quality live radio broadcasts.

The sound of groovy music, podcasts and other programming coupled with the overall aesthetic of the booth create a transcendent vibe that’s conducive to hotboxing. On top of that, it’s a small, airtight space, so it’s easy to fill up.

Tune in to 105.1 FM pretty much any time on any day of the week and roll one to the student-curated beats.

Honorable mention: Dennis K. Walker greenhouse

The large domed greenhouse near the Wildlife & Fisheries building on campus is said to have inspired the design for Sandy’s house in Spongebob. It’s the ideal place to put the ‘green’ in greenhouse and fill it up to the brim via a rotation among the tropical plants. Plants smoke weed too!