Cal Poly Humboldt plays its last softball game of the series￼

by Eddie Carpenter

On April 30, Cal Poly Humboldt Softball played the last two games of their series against Cal State San Marcos. Due to weather conditions, the softball games had to be relocated to the Bear River Recreation Center in Loleta. In the second game, senior pitcher Emily McAdams pitched a five hit complete victory—a 10-2 win in five innings. Humboldt won in terms of run rules.

McAdams, JoAna Mullins, Megan Holt and Katelyn Dendas were recognized in between games with a Senior Day ceremony.

“Saturday’s games were a triumph. We came out the first day…with high emotions and excitement to celebrate our seniors and knowing that it would be their last games in Humboldt State uniform,” Dendas said. “Unfortunately, we did lose the first one, but we came back and we took the second from San Marcos.”

With the Jacks’ 7-29 conference record, they did not make the postseason this year. The team was faced with many challenges this season.

“We came out pretty hot in San Bernardino— the first series of the conference play. We kind of stutter-stepped for a little bit and we lost a couple series,” Dendas said. “This team is adaptable. We’ve gone through a lot together. We’ve gone through the loss of a teammate and a global pandemic. And we were able to keep pushing and keep trying. Every game was a fight. There was never a sense that…every game would be handed to the team. Even though on record it doesn’t show, there was a lot of heart and dedication throughout the whole season by this team.”