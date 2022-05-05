Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Instagram
Spotify
Photo by Morgan Hancock | Izzy Star hits a home run in final softball game of the season at the Bear River Recreation Center in Loleta, California on Saturday, April 30.
Photo by Morgan Hancock | Izzy Star hits a home run in final softball game of the season at the Bear River Recreation Center in Loleta, California on Saturday, April 30.

Cal Poly Humboldt plays its last softball game of the series￼

Translate

by Eddie Carpenter

On April 30, Cal Poly Humboldt Softball played the last two games of their series against Cal State San Marcos. Due to weather conditions, the softball games had to be relocated to the Bear River Recreation Center in Loleta. In the second game, senior pitcher Emily McAdams pitched a five hit complete victory—a 10-2 win in five innings. Humboldt won in terms of run rules.

McAdams, JoAna Mullins, Megan Holt and Katelyn Dendas were recognized in between games with a Senior Day ceremony.

“Saturday’s games were a triumph. We came out the first day…with high emotions and excitement to celebrate our seniors and knowing that it would be their last games in Humboldt State uniform,” Dendas said. “Unfortunately, we did lose the first one, but we came back and we took the second from San Marcos.”

With the Jacks’ 7-29 conference record, they did not make the postseason this year. The team was faced with many challenges this season.

“We came out pretty hot in San Bernardino— the first series of the conference play. We kind of stutter-stepped for a little bit and we lost a couple series,” Dendas said. “This team is adaptable. We’ve gone through a lot together. We’ve gone through the loss of a teammate and a global pandemic. And we were able to keep pushing and keep trying. Every game was a fight. There was never a sense that…every game would be handed to the team. Even though on record it doesn’t show, there was a lot of heart and dedication throughout the whole season by this team.”

Share This Post

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on email
Share on reddit

More Stories

District attorney candidates debate on Cal Poly Humboldt Campus

by Liam Gwynn Humboldt County district attorney candidates Stacey Eads, Micheal Acosta, and Adrian Kamada debated a variety of pressing issues on Monday in Cal Poly Humboldt’s Native American Forum. Students from the sociology department moderated the debate, choosing questions

Liam Gwynn Wednesday, May 4, 2022

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply

© 2022 The Lumberjack