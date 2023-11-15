Students patiently wait for the Middle-Class Scholarship

by Monica Robinson

The Middle-Class Scholarship (MCS) in California has recently undergone modifications. It now offers scholarships to not only undergraduates, but also students pursuing teaching credentials whose family income and household assets are at most $217,000.

Audri Peñaloza, a student worker at the financial aid office, said despite the funds arriving on Oct. 20, CSU failed to notify them, leaving them untouched. This issue is not limited to one CSU institution; all campuses are struggling with the same issue.

The California Student Aid Commission (CSAC) decides the awards and the information provided in the FAFSA or California Dream Act Application (CADAA). Receiving federal, state, institutional or private grants and scholarships can also impact the value of the MCS.

Eligible students must be enrolled at a California State University or University of California and be a California resident or eligible non-resident. They also must have submitted the FAFSA or CADAA before the March 2, 2023 deadline.

Cost of attendance, including federal, state, institutional and private scholarship aid, determines the award value. If other aid or eligibility for the Middle-Class Scholarship changes, the award is subject to change.

“I didn’t get the job I thought I was getting,” environmental studies student Amy Ronald said. “I need that [award] to pay rent next month.”

Up to one year of the MCS may be available, and students must be enrolled in at least six units required for their degree and meet the Satisfactory Academic Progress (SAP) requirements.

“Most of the awards were granted this month,” said financial aid assistant Tyler McCoy at Sonoma State University. “Students taking half or three-quarter units are still being processed, but half-time probably won’t get it.”

Unfortunately, most MCSs at Cal Poly Humboldt are still unavailable due to internal processing handled manually by just one person.

“Hopefully it will be done before the semester is over,” said Peñaloza.