Protestors Make Themselves Heard In Arcata

Thomas Lal Wednesday, June 3, 2020

A photo essay of the Arcata protests: Fists high and voices raised

Protests Occur in Arcata After George Floyd’s Murder

Thomas Lal Tuesday, June 2, 2020

Protesters gathered at Arcata City Hall and the Plaza to speak out against police brutality and racism Peaceful protesters gathered in Arcata on June 1 to continue their demonstrations against police brutality and racism across the nation. People gathered around

Eureka Protests Erupt After George Floyd Murder

Thomas Lal Sunday, May 31, 2020

Eureka protesters gathered in front of the Humboldt County Courthouse Hundreds of community members gathered in the rain outside of the Humboldt County Courthouse, Sat. May 30, to protest the death of George Floyd who was murdered while in police

Our Societal Structure is Slipping

Walker B. True Friday, May 22, 2020

With the pressures of the pandemic mounting, people are stuck with an impossible choice

Humboldt State President Speaks on Fall 2020 Instruction

Grace Caswell Thursday, May 21, 2020

President Jackson speaks with Faculty Senate over virtual teaching

COVID-19 Cancels Fall 2020 Face-to-Face Instruction

Grace Caswell Thursday, May 21, 2020

Face-to-face instruction for Humboldt State’s fall 2020 semester has been canceled due to COVID-19. California State University Chancellor Timothy White announced Tues. May 12 that instruction will primarily be offered online. A virtual plan is expected to be implemented into

Drake, the Genre-Hopping Superstar Does It Again

Dakota Cox Wednesday, May 20, 2020

Drake Drops Surprise Project, “Dark Lane Demo Tapes”

Humboldt State Geologists Research Faults

Collin Slavey Wednesday, May 20, 2020

Faults give clues to the history of the earth’s crust and how it impacts our future

Birthday Celebrations during Social Distancing

Skylar Gaven Tuesday, May 19, 2020

The pandemic forces people to re-imagine their birthday plans.

California Universities Update Travel Suspension

Seth Finnegan Tuesday, May 19, 2020

The CSU Travel Suspension has just been extended until July 31

Determined and Dedicated: Eureka Local Paves the Way to the NFL

Jasmine Younger Tuesday, May 19, 2020

NFL Green Bay Packers pick up Eureka standout in the 2020 Draft.

The Stimulus isn’t Over Yet

Skylar Gaven Monday, May 18, 2020

FAFSA just released its first wave of emergency CARES grants earlier this month to over 5,200 students enrolled at HSU. With classes being switched completely online, unemployment at an all-time high, and major debt underway, college students have been hit

Humboldt State Elects a New Student Board

Dakota Cox Monday, May 18, 2020

Newly Elected Associated Student Board prepares from the 2020-21 school year.

Humboldt State Alum Plays Professional Basketball Abroad

Jazmin Pacheco Monday, May 18, 2020

Justin Everett continues his basketball career in the Republic of Georgia.

Associated Students Lose Core Programs and Student Wages

Dakota Cox Monday, May 18, 2020

Based on projected enrollment, the Associated Student budget is expected to decrease 20% each year, for the next five years.

Athletics Deals with a Budget Curveball

Thomas Lal Wednesday, May 13, 2020

Humboldt State Athletics is making plans for an upcoming reduced budget

Reading “Big Sur” in Shelter-in-Place While Going to Big Sur

T. William Wallin Tuesday, May 5, 2020

A reflection from a former Lumberjack news editor

Letter to the Editor: Reflections on 30 Years at HSU

Web Editor Saturday, May 2, 2020

Where we were, what went wrong & how we build a brighter future

Staff Recipe: Oh No, I Bought Too Many Bananas—Banana Bread

Sophia Escudero Friday, May 1, 2020

A recipe for when you have too many bananas and don’t know what to do with them

Staff Recipe: True Sourdough Starter

Walker B. True Thursday, April 30, 2020

There’s no time like the pandemic to get a start on a starter

The Overnight Sensation is Back at It Again

Dakota Cox Wednesday, April 29, 2020

DaBaby releases his third album in 13 months, “BLAME IT ON BABY”

Letter to the Editor: This Bus Driver Misses Students and Faculty

Web Editor Wednesday, April 29, 2020

A note from a local bus driver longing for a crowded bus again

The “Chinese Virus” and the Social Disease

Benjamin Zawilski Tuesday, April 28, 2020

No one person is to blame when millions of people are at risk

If It Wasn’t Already Obvious, We Need Universal Healthcare

Rachel Marty Monday, April 27, 2020

The U.S. healthcare system isn’t built to handle a pandemic because it’s not built to help everyone

Giovanni Guerrero Aims to Promote and Protect Campus Resources

Dakota Cox Monday, April 27, 2020

Giovanni Guerrero makes his case for the Associated Students presidency

Jeremiah Finley is Willing to Face Consequences to Create Change

Dakota Cox Monday, April 27, 2020

Associated Students Legislative Vice President Jeremiah Finley runs for the presidency

Shelter-in-Place is Not a Productivity Race

the Editorial Board Sunday, April 26, 2020

Quarantine shelter-in-place offers escape for some and anxiety for others—both are damaging

Revamped Resident Evil 3 Radiates Nostalgia

Alberto Muro Sunday, April 26, 2020

20 years later and Resident Evil 3 still feels just as good

Inside the Immune System

Collin Slavey Saturday, April 25, 2020

How the body uses multiple levels of defense against foreign intruders

Coach Continues Creating Community

Walker B. True Saturday, April 25, 2020

Arcata High School’s computer science teacher creates community for videogamers

Students Struggle to Stay Motivated

Sarah Blunt Saturday, April 25, 2020

COVID-19 rages through US as students struggle with online schoolwork

A Brief Breakdown of COVID-19 Misconceptions

Jen Kelly Friday, April 24, 2020

Four things you or your relatives might misunderstand about COVID-19

What It’s Like Living On Campus After the Exodus

Sophia Escudero Friday, April 24, 2020

Despite Humboldt State University going digital, campus housing remains open

Memes, Genocide and Teaching in a Pandemic

James Wilde Thursday, April 23, 2020

With life disrupted, lecturer Kerri Malloy perseveres with flexibility and humor

Even if You’re Sick of Them, Don’t Take Your Partner for Granted

Alexis Parra Thursday, April 23, 2020

Social distancing has strained my relationship, so be grateful if you’re still with your partner

A Surfer’s Tale: From Heaven to Quarantine

Dakota Cox Thursday, April 23, 2020

An account of one HSU surfer’s last breath of clean, fresh air

2020 Census: Raise Your Hand If You’re Here

Collin Slavey Thursday, April 23, 2020

Everything you might want to know about the 2020 census

HSU Student Resources to Get Through the Pandemic

Ivan Ramirez Wednesday, April 22, 2020

Student resources for school, finances, food, housing and counseling

Meet HSU’s New Athletic Director

Thomas Lal Wednesday, April 22, 2020

Jane Teixeira begins new position as head of Humboldt State athletics

Letter to the Editor: HSU Did Not Violate California Law

Lumberjack Staff Wednesday, April 22, 2020

A letter from HSU’s vice president of Enrollment Management

First-Year Students Frustrated with Their Education

Sarah Blunt Wednesday, April 22, 2020

HSU freshmen got the short end of the stick after facing blackouts and the COVID-19 pandemic

HSU Sails into Uncharted Waters

James Wilde Wednesday, April 22, 2020

Humboldt State faces enrollment drop, budget cuts and academic department reorganizations

HSU is Holding Administrative Meetings Online and You Can Attend Them

Grace Caswell Monday, April 20, 2020

How and when to watch HSU administrators make big decisions

Half-Life: Alyx Makes VR Worthwhile

Sam Papavasiliou Sunday, April 19, 2020

Half-Life: Alyx is the first properly high budget virtual reality effort from a major studio

Humboldt State Violated California Law by Requiring Registration for a Public Meeting

Grace Caswell Thursday, April 16, 2020

HSU briefly required registration for two public webinars as a security measure

Housing the Homeless in Humboldt

Skylar Gaven Thursday, April 16, 2020

California houses, shelters and aids homeless as COVID-19 cases continue to rise

Telehealth Looks to Fill Gaps Left by Pandemic

Gabe Kim Wednesday, April 15, 2020

Telehealth has a chance to make a name for itself in the US

Press Release: APD Still Seeks Public’s Help in Lawson Case

Web Editor Wednesday, April 15, 2020

APD asks witnesses to come forward on third anniversary of David Josiah Lawson’s death

AS President Sports Decorated Track Record

Dakota Cox Monday, April 13, 2020

Lizbeth Cano-Sanchez steps up to the Associated Students presidency

Humboldt State Has Trees Grown from Seeds That Went to the Moon

James Wilde Sunday, April 12, 2020

Here’s how HSU received the trees and where you can find them

Lessons from When the Spanish Flu Hit Humboldt in 1918

Freddy Brewster Sunday, April 12, 2020

Looking to the past to learn about the present pandemic

Tuition Refund Petition Reflects Student Experience

Walker B. True Saturday, April 11, 2020

With labs, classrooms and most facilities on campus closed, what is being done with student tuition?

What It’s Like Inside Pelican Bay Amid the Coronavirus Pandemic

T. William Wallin Friday, April 10, 2020

A conversation with a CR student at Pelican Bay State Prison

Here’s What The Lumberjack is Watching, Reading, Playing and Doing

Lumberjack Staff Friday, April 10, 2020

Some unedited recommendations and brief reviews from some of our staff

Joyner Drops Disappointing Debut

Dakota Cox Wednesday, April 8, 2020

Grammy-nominated rapper Joyner Lucas shares his debut album, “ADHD,” with the world

Here’s How You Can Drown Your Sports Sorrows

Deion Alston Wednesday, April 8, 2020

While sports may be at a standstill, you can still relish and relive your favorite game moments

With Future Unknown Amid Pandemic, HSU Plans for Enrollment Drops and Budget Cuts

James Wilde Tuesday, April 7, 2020

HSU, like all colleges, prepares for tough times amid COVID-19 pandemic

HSU Projecting Grave Hit to Enrollment for Fall Semester

James Wilde Tuesday, April 7, 2020

Freshman class projected to shrink, number of academic departments to be reduced

Student Athletes Suffer Amid COVID-19 Cancellations

Dakota Cox Tuesday, April 7, 2020

HSU student athletes share grief at abrupt endings

Happy Thoughts and Hot Liquids Won’t Save Us

James Wilde Sunday, April 5, 2020

A reminder of the few things we know that help prevent the spread of COVID-19

Humboldt State’s Theatre Fraternity Tries a Comeback

Ivan Ramirez Sunday, April 5, 2020

Alpha Psi Omega attempts a comeback with new students and adviser

Online Learning Isn’t for Me

Alexis Parra Saturday, April 4, 2020

Online classes don’t feel like real learning and stifle student motivation

Humboldt Mold Manifests in Moisture

Gabe Kim Saturday, April 4, 2020

HSU students are under-informed and unprepared for the beast that is mold

A Rundown of All The Emails HSU Has Sent Students

Walker B. True Thursday, April 2, 2020

Since March 15 HSU has sent out over a dozen emails on their response to COVID-19

Photos Show Life Around Arcata in the Time of COVID-19

Thomas Lal Wednesday, April 1, 2020

A photo series from the end of spring break

Associated Students Elections Delayed Due to COVID-19

Dakota Cox Tuesday, March 31, 2020

Associated Students Board of Directors redesigns spring elections

Here Are the Refunds Students Can Expect from HSU

Gabe Kim Tuesday, March 31, 2020

Refunds for various fees are available for Humboldt State students in the midst of the COVID-19 outbreak

Students Bused Back to HSU Met with Mixed Messages

Gabe Kim Monday, March 30, 2020

Locals react to HSU students bused back to Humboldt from coronavirus-afflicted areas

Retention Rate on the Rise at HSU

Gabe Kim Friday, March 27, 2020

More Humboldt State students are electing to stick around, but there’s still work to be done

Learning from These Sudden Senior Year Goodbyes

James Wilde Thursday, March 26, 2020

I wasn’t prepared for the school year to end so abruptly

The Lumberjack Takes Home 14 Media Awards

Lumberjack Staff Tuesday, March 24, 2020

Humboldt State student newspaper wins four first place 2020 California College Media Association awards

Myths and Truths of Surgical Face Masks

Grace Caswell Friday, March 20, 2020

Mirage of safety causes mask supply to plummet and xenophobia to reemerge

5 Dystopian Films to Watch Now That You Now Live in One

Benjamin Zawilski Wednesday, March 18, 2020

Lock yourself indoors and pretend these films are strictly fiction

Updated: Summarizing HSU’s COVID-19 Updates

Lumberjack Staff Tuesday, March 17, 2020

All classes to go online for the rest of the semester and other plans, plus a translation

Students Stressed and Frustrated Going into Somber Spring Break

Gabe Kim Sunday, March 15, 2020

Students react to in-person class cancellations due to global pandemic

Catcalling Can’t Continue

Benjamin Zawilski Friday, March 13, 2020

Verbal harassment toward women is about control and the assertion of gender discrimination

Humboldt Esports Builds Momentum

Walker B. True Friday, March 13, 2020

Arcata High CyberTigers face off against the Novato High Hornets

Dr. Asao Inoue Looks to Lead Academic Revolution

Rachel Marty Friday, March 13, 2020

Inoue confronts the supremacist ideas within American academia

Students Speak on Professor’s Use of N-Word

Dakota Cox Friday, March 13, 2020

More trouble at the student radio station, this time with the adviser

Updated: HSU Suspends Classes After Spring Break, Also Cancels Sports and Large Events

Lumberjack Staff Thursday, March 12, 2020

Classes will be taught remotely starting March 26

Indigenous Environmentalists Connect Environment and People

Skylar Gaven Thursday, March 12, 2020

Campus discussion touches on importance of traditional knowledge

Trackside Tales with Elliott Portillo

Elliott Portillo Thursday, March 12, 2020

First-hand account from Humboldt State distance runner Elliott Portillo

Clubs Budget Crunched in Wake of Declining Enrollment

Dakota Cox Thursday, March 12, 2020

Associated Students takes over remains of the clubs budget

Chemistry Professor Picks Up $100,000 Award

Gabe Kim Wednesday, March 11, 2020

Claire Till of HSU receives lucrative award to aid her research and academics

Mia Mingus Advocates for Accountability

Dakota Cox Wednesday, March 11, 2020

Personal accountability paves way for future of transformative justice

HSU Activates Pandemic Planning Committee

Walker B. True Wednesday, March 11, 2020

With COVID-19 spreading, HSU plans post-spring break response

We’re All Lonely But It’s Not Our Fault

the Editorial Board Saturday, March 7, 2020

Shifting the blame of loneliness from individuals to institutions

The Light at the End of the Speeding Metal Death-Box

Jen Kelly Friday, March 6, 2020

The United States needs better regulations on rear car lights

New Details for Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Seth Finnegan Friday, March 6, 2020

The hype is real for the new Animal Crossing game after their recent presentation

Students Suffer from Frequent Bike Thefts

Tiffany Emmons Thursday, March 5, 2020

Humboldt State University police say a student on campus gets their bike stolen every day

Dream Season for Corsairs Continues

Deion Alston Thursday, March 5, 2020

College of the Redwoods men’s basketball team charges into the playoffs

Navigating the Pressures of the First-Generation Student Experience

Sarah Blunt Thursday, March 5, 2020

First-generation students must look outside family for support

HSU Jacks Swept by SSU Seawolves

Deion Alston Wednesday, March 4, 2020

Humboldt State softball team takes loss in two double-headers against Sonoma State University

Ross Discusses Evolution of Racism in College

Benjamin Zawilski Wednesday, March 4, 2020

Bestselling author Lawrence Ross calls for more than just black best friends

Biden’s Recent Slip-up is Not His First

Seth Finnegan Tuesday, March 3, 2020

The South Carolina gaffe is only his most recent in a series of slip-ups

Mike Bloomberg is Democratic Trump

Sophia Escudero Tuesday, March 3, 2020

Mike Bloomberg is just another billionaire with outdated views looking for attention

Final Fantasy Music Rendition Fills Fulkerson

Walker B. True Sunday, March 1, 2020

Pianist Ryan McGaughey performs fan-favorite tunes from Final Fantasy VII

My Hair is Not a Dress Code Violation

Alexis Parra Sunday, March 1, 2020

Natural hairstyles are often shunned, but these hairstyles keep hair healthy while representing cultures

Polish Professor Melds Magic and Music

James Wilde Friday, February 28, 2020

A dream of illusions and piano prowess with Igor Lapinski

Chico State Softball Dominates Doubleheader vs. Jacks

Gabe Kim Friday, February 28, 2020

Chico State softball lived up to the hype in daytime doubleheader

Filling in the Fossil Record with Fungi

Collin Slavey Friday, February 28, 2020

Madison Lalica cracks open 400-million-year-old fossils

“My Neighbor Totoro” at The Minor Theatre

Skylar Gaven Thursday, February 27, 2020

View the magical world of Studio Ghibli animation with special showtimes at The Minor Theatre

Kirby Moss Illustrates the Significance of Black Joy

Rachel Marty Thursday, February 27, 2020

Journalist and Professor Kirby Moss presents new book on Black joy

Students Test Out the Voting Waters

Jen Kelly Thursday, February 27, 2020

Mock election prepares HSU students for local issues on ballot

Environment Takes Center Stage at Huffman Town Hall

Kris Nagel Thursday, February 27, 2020

Huffman talks greenhouse gases, sea level rise, salmon and more

Report Reveals Shortcomings in Lawson Case

Grace Caswell Wednesday, February 26, 2020

National Police Foundation identifies issues and makes recommendations