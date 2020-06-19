Humboldt State Students Stand Up And Stand Out Against Racism
Actions are being taken to bring about change in a country dominated by racism and police brutality.
Racist Social Media Post Leads to Student Suspensions
Two Humboldt State University Students are Suspended from Campus Organizations.
Humboldt State’s Hybrid Instruction Request Approved for Fall Semester
Humboldt State will hold limited in-person instruction this Fall. Here are the details.
Protestors Make Themselves Heard In Arcata
A photo essay of the Arcata protests: Fists high and voices raised
Protests Occur in Arcata After George Floyd’s Murder
Protesters gathered at Arcata City Hall and the Plaza to speak out against police brutality and racism Peaceful protesters gathered in Arcata on June 1 to continue their demonstrations against police brutality and racism across the nation. People gathered around
Eureka Protests Erupt After George Floyd Murder
Eureka protesters gathered in front of the Humboldt County Courthouse Hundreds of community members gathered in the rain outside of the Humboldt County Courthouse, Sat. May 30, to protest the death of George Floyd who was murdered while in police
Dealing with Sh!t During COVID-19
The reality of ‘going through it’ during a time of a pandemic
Our Societal Structure is Slipping
With the pressures of the pandemic mounting, people are stuck with an impossible choice
Humboldt State President Speaks on Fall 2020 Instruction
President Jackson speaks with Faculty Senate over virtual teaching
COVID-19 Cancels Fall 2020 Face-to-Face Instruction
Face-to-face instruction for Humboldt State’s fall 2020 semester has been canceled due to COVID-19. California State University Chancellor Timothy White announced Tues. May 12 that instruction will primarily be offered online. A virtual plan is expected to be implemented into
Drake, the Genre-Hopping Superstar Does It Again
Drake Drops Surprise Project, “Dark Lane Demo Tapes”
Humboldt State Geologists Research Faults
Faults give clues to the history of the earth’s crust and how it impacts our future
KRFH Survives the COVID-19 Shutdown
The Student-Run Radio Programs Remain on Air
Birthday Celebrations during Social Distancing
The pandemic forces people to re-imagine their birthday plans.
California Universities Update Travel Suspension
The CSU Travel Suspension has just been extended until July 31
Determined and Dedicated: Eureka Local Paves the Way to the NFL
NFL Green Bay Packers pick up Eureka standout in the 2020 Draft.
The Stimulus isn’t Over Yet
FAFSA just released its first wave of emergency CARES grants earlier this month to over 5,200 students enrolled at HSU. With classes being switched completely online, unemployment at an all-time high, and major debt underway, college students have been hit
Humboldt State Elects a New Student Board
Newly Elected Associated Student Board prepares from the 2020-21 school year.
Humboldt State Alum Plays Professional Basketball Abroad
Justin Everett continues his basketball career in the Republic of Georgia.
Associated Students Lose Core Programs and Student Wages
Based on projected enrollment, the Associated Student budget is expected to decrease 20% each year, for the next five years.
Athletics Deals with a Budget Curveball
Humboldt State Athletics is making plans for an upcoming reduced budget
Reading “Big Sur” in Shelter-in-Place While Going to Big Sur
A reflection from a former Lumberjack news editor
Letter to the Editor: Reflections on 30 Years at HSU
Where we were, what went wrong & how we build a brighter future
Staff Recipe: Oh No, I Bought Too Many Bananas—Banana Bread
A recipe for when you have too many bananas and don’t know what to do with them
Staff Recipe: True Sourdough Starter
There’s no time like the pandemic to get a start on a starter
The Overnight Sensation is Back at It Again
DaBaby releases his third album in 13 months, “BLAME IT ON BABY”
Letter to the Editor: This Bus Driver Misses Students and Faculty
A note from a local bus driver longing for a crowded bus again
Students Rely on OhSNAP! in Pandemic
On-campus food pantry provides for students in need
Staff Recipe: Awesome Avocado Pasta
Pasta, the go-to, easy-to-do meal, but with avocado
The “Chinese Virus” and the Social Disease
No one person is to blame when millions of people are at risk
Ask Evergreen: Reveal and Reflect
Ask Evergreen signing off
If It Wasn’t Already Obvious, We Need Universal Healthcare
The U.S. healthcare system isn’t built to handle a pandemic because it’s not built to help everyone
Giovanni Guerrero Aims to Promote and Protect Campus Resources
Giovanni Guerrero makes his case for the Associated Students presidency
Jeremiah Finley is Willing to Face Consequences to Create Change
Associated Students Legislative Vice President Jeremiah Finley runs for the presidency
Shelter-in-Place is Not a Productivity Race
Quarantine shelter-in-place offers escape for some and anxiety for others—both are damaging
Before You Forage: Nasturtiums
Pretty flowers offer a punch packed with nutrition
Revamped Resident Evil 3 Radiates Nostalgia
20 years later and Resident Evil 3 still feels just as good
Inside the Immune System
How the body uses multiple levels of defense against foreign intruders
Coach Continues Creating Community
Arcata High School’s computer science teacher creates community for videogamers
Students Struggle to Stay Motivated
COVID-19 rages through US as students struggle with online schoolwork
A Brief Breakdown of COVID-19 Misconceptions
Four things you or your relatives might misunderstand about COVID-19
HSU Wraps Up Faculty Sex Solicitation Investigation
Faculty member no longer employed by HSU
What It’s Like Living On Campus After the Exodus
Despite Humboldt State University going digital, campus housing remains open
Rent Strikes are on the Rise
What are rent strikes and why are they building during a pandemic?
Memes, Genocide and Teaching in a Pandemic
With life disrupted, lecturer Kerri Malloy perseveres with flexibility and humor
Even if You’re Sick of Them, Don’t Take Your Partner for Granted
Social distancing has strained my relationship, so be grateful if you’re still with your partner
A Surfer’s Tale: From Heaven to Quarantine
An account of one HSU surfer’s last breath of clean, fresh air
2020 Census: Raise Your Hand If You’re Here
Everything you might want to know about the 2020 census
HSU Student Resources to Get Through the Pandemic
Student resources for school, finances, food, housing and counseling
Meet HSU’s New Athletic Director
Jane Teixeira begins new position as head of Humboldt State athletics
Letter to the Editor: HSU Did Not Violate California Law
A letter from HSU’s vice president of Enrollment Management
First-Year Students Frustrated with Their Education
HSU freshmen got the short end of the stick after facing blackouts and the COVID-19 pandemic
HSU Sails into Uncharted Waters
Humboldt State faces enrollment drop, budget cuts and academic department reorganizations
HSU is Holding Administrative Meetings Online and You Can Attend Them
How and when to watch HSU administrators make big decisions
Half-Life: Alyx Makes VR Worthwhile
Half-Life: Alyx is the first properly high budget virtual reality effort from a major studio
IRA Budget Expected to Take Substantial Hit
Associated Students prepare for massive budget cuts
HSU Health Center Remains Open
Students on campus can still reach out to medical services
Humboldt State Violated California Law by Requiring Registration for a Public Meeting
HSU briefly required registration for two public webinars as a security measure
Housing the Homeless in Humboldt
California houses, shelters and aids homeless as COVID-19 cases continue to rise
Telehealth Looks to Fill Gaps Left by Pandemic
Telehealth has a chance to make a name for itself in the US
Press Release: APD Still Seeks Public’s Help in Lawson Case
APD asks witnesses to come forward on third anniversary of David Josiah Lawson’s death
Happy Birthday, Graduation is Canceled
An account from an HSU senior living on campus
AS President Sports Decorated Track Record
Lizbeth Cano-Sanchez steps up to the Associated Students presidency
Humboldt State Has Trees Grown from Seeds That Went to the Moon
Here’s how HSU received the trees and where you can find them
Lessons from When the Spanish Flu Hit Humboldt in 1918
Looking to the past to learn about the present pandemic
Tuition Refund Petition Reflects Student Experience
With labs, classrooms and most facilities on campus closed, what is being done with student tuition?
What It’s Like Inside Pelican Bay Amid the Coronavirus Pandemic
A conversation with a CR student at Pelican Bay State Prison
Here’s What The Lumberjack is Watching, Reading, Playing and Doing
Some unedited recommendations and brief reviews from some of our staff
14 Books to Read While Self-Isolating
There’s never been a better time to start reading books
Before You Forage: Mussels
Everything you need to know to forage for mussels
Joyner Drops Disappointing Debut
Grammy-nominated rapper Joyner Lucas shares his debut album, “ADHD,” with the world
Here’s How You Can Drown Your Sports Sorrows
While sports may be at a standstill, you can still relish and relive your favorite game moments
With Future Unknown Amid Pandemic, HSU Plans for Enrollment Drops and Budget Cuts
HSU, like all colleges, prepares for tough times amid COVID-19 pandemic
HSU Projecting Grave Hit to Enrollment for Fall Semester
Freshman class projected to shrink, number of academic departments to be reduced
Student Athletes Suffer Amid COVID-19 Cancellations
HSU student athletes share grief at abrupt endings
Gambino Goes Out with a Banger
Childish Gambino releases fourth and final album
Happy Thoughts and Hot Liquids Won’t Save Us
A reminder of the few things we know that help prevent the spread of COVID-19
Humboldt State’s Theatre Fraternity Tries a Comeback
Alpha Psi Omega attempts a comeback with new students and adviser
Online Learning Isn’t for Me
Online classes don’t feel like real learning and stifle student motivation
Rain Returns to Humboldt This Weekend
A moderate rainstorm will make its way through Humboldt County
Humboldt Mold Manifests in Moisture
HSU students are under-informed and unprepared for the beast that is mold
A Rundown of All The Emails HSU Has Sent Students
Since March 15 HSU has sent out over a dozen emails on their response to COVID-19
How to Sew Your Own Face Mask
A step-by-step guide to making face masks
Photos Show Life Around Arcata in the Time of COVID-19
A photo series from the end of spring break
Associated Students Elections Delayed Due to COVID-19
Associated Students Board of Directors redesigns spring elections
Here Are the Refunds Students Can Expect from HSU
Refunds for various fees are available for Humboldt State students in the midst of the COVID-19 outbreak
Students Bused Back to HSU Met with Mixed Messages
Locals react to HSU students bused back to Humboldt from coronavirus-afflicted areas
Pop-Star Weeknd is Here to Stay
The Weeknd’s fourth album, “After Hours,” has arrived
Retention Rate on the Rise at HSU
More Humboldt State students are electing to stick around, but there’s still work to be done
Learning from These Sudden Senior Year Goodbyes
I wasn’t prepared for the school year to end so abruptly
The Lumberjack Takes Home 14 Media Awards
Humboldt State student newspaper wins four first place 2020 California College Media Association awards
Myths and Truths of Surgical Face Masks
Mirage of safety causes mask supply to plummet and xenophobia to reemerge
5 Dystopian Films to Watch Now That You Now Live in One
Lock yourself indoors and pretend these films are strictly fiction
Updated: Summarizing HSU’s COVID-19 Updates
All classes to go online for the rest of the semester and other plans, plus a translation
Ask Evergreen: Concerned Citizen
How to live through a pandemic
Students Stressed and Frustrated Going into Somber Spring Break
Students react to in-person class cancellations due to global pandemic
No Facts Justify the Pink Tax
Businesses capitalize on gender-based price discrimination
Ask Evergreen: Productive Procrastinator
How to be productive while procrastinating
Catcalling Can’t Continue
Verbal harassment toward women is about control and the assertion of gender discrimination
Humboldt Esports Builds Momentum
Arcata High CyberTigers face off against the Novato High Hornets
Dr. Asao Inoue Looks to Lead Academic Revolution
Inoue confronts the supremacist ideas within American academia
Students Speak on Professor’s Use of N-Word
More trouble at the student radio station, this time with the adviser
Updated: HSU Suspends Classes After Spring Break, Also Cancels Sports and Large Events
Classes will be taught remotely starting March 26
Indigenous Environmentalists Connect Environment and People
Campus discussion touches on importance of traditional knowledge
Trackside Tales with Elliott Portillo
First-hand account from Humboldt State distance runner Elliott Portillo
Clubs Budget Crunched in Wake of Declining Enrollment
Associated Students takes over remains of the clubs budget
Sprinkles Expected for Spring Break
Rains look to rush in this upcoming weekend
Chemistry Professor Picks Up $100,000 Award
Claire Till of HSU receives lucrative award to aid her research and academics
Mia Mingus Advocates for Accountability
Personal accountability paves way for future of transformative justice
HSU Activates Pandemic Planning Committee
With COVID-19 spreading, HSU plans post-spring break response
New In-N-Out in Eureka
“Quality You Can Taste” in Humboldt County
Major League Marijuana
Why I don’t think marijuana is everything it’s cracked up to be in baseball
Ask Evergreen: Sensitive Sleeper
How to fall asleep and stay asleep
We’re All Lonely But It’s Not Our Fault
Shifting the blame of loneliness from individuals to institutions
Vegan Cannabis-Infused Brownie Recipe
Learn how to bake and get baked
Stoners Bake Snacks with Scientific Hacks
Finding more creative ways to use cannabis
The Light at the End of the Speeding Metal Death-Box
The United States needs better regulations on rear car lights
New Details for Animal Crossing: New Horizons
The hype is real for the new Animal Crossing game after their recent presentation
Pigs Compost on Campus
CCAT tries to reduce HSU’s food waste footprint through new pig program
Students Suffer from Frequent Bike Thefts
Humboldt State University police say a student on campus gets their bike stolen every day
Dream Season for Corsairs Continues
College of the Redwoods men’s basketball team charges into the playoffs
Navigating the Pressures of the First-Generation Student Experience
First-generation students must look outside family for support
Chico State Steals the Jacks’ Spotlight
Wildcats win, but the Jacks put on a good game
HSU Jacks Swept by SSU Seawolves
Humboldt State softball team takes loss in two double-headers against Sonoma State University
Ross Discusses Evolution of Racism in College
Bestselling author Lawrence Ross calls for more than just black best friends
Sanders Wins California Primary
Sanders takes over 40 percent of Humboldt vote
Biden’s Recent Slip-up is Not His First
The South Carolina gaffe is only his most recent in a series of slip-ups
Mike Bloomberg is Democratic Trump
Mike Bloomberg is just another billionaire with outdated views looking for attention
Final Fantasy Music Rendition Fills Fulkerson
Pianist Ryan McGaughey performs fan-favorite tunes from Final Fantasy VII
My Hair is Not a Dress Code Violation
Natural hairstyles are often shunned, but these hairstyles keep hair healthy while representing cultures
We Still Need to Talk About Consent
Consent is crucial, but some just don’t get it
Ask Evergreen: Respectful Rejector
Learn how to say no respectfully
Polish Professor Melds Magic and Music
A dream of illusions and piano prowess with Igor Lapinski
Chico State Softball Dominates Doubleheader vs. Jacks
Chico State softball lived up to the hype in daytime doubleheader
Filling in the Fossil Record with Fungi
Madison Lalica cracks open 400-million-year-old fossils
“My Neighbor Totoro” at The Minor Theatre
View the magical world of Studio Ghibli animation with special showtimes at The Minor Theatre
Kirby Moss Illustrates the Significance of Black Joy
Journalist and Professor Kirby Moss presents new book on Black joy
Students Test Out the Voting Waters
Mock election prepares HSU students for local issues on ballot
Environment Takes Center Stage at Huffman Town Hall
Huffman talks greenhouse gases, sea level rise, salmon and more
Report Reveals Shortcomings in Lawson Case
National Police Foundation identifies issues and makes recommendations